K-State women to host Iowa in 2022-23 Staff reports May 19, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie watches from the sideline in a game against Baylor on Jan. 2 at Bramlage Coliseum. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kansas State women’s basketball announced Thursday that it will host defending Big Ten champion Iowa in a non-conference game in its upcoming season.The Wildcats and Hawkeyes will meet Nov. 17 in Bramlage Coliseum, pitting K-State’s consensus All-American Ayoka Lee against Iowa’s consensus All-American Caitlyn Clark.The Hawkeyes went 24-8 in 2021-22 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling 64-62 to No. 2-seeded Creighton in the second round.The Wildcats finished last season 20-13, including a trip to the NCAA Tournament’s second round.K-State leads the all-time series against Iowa 4-1 and is 3-0 in games played in Manhattan. The Wildcats won the last matchup 81-78 in overtime on Dec. 3, 2012.The Hawkeyes are K-State’s only announced opponents for 2022-23. The Wildcats will play in the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 24-26. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Wamego baseball ends season with regional loss to Hayden K-State baseball blown out at West Virginia K-State soccer adds two new coaches K-State men's golf finishes 9th at NCAA Regional K-State women to host Iowa in 2022-23 MHS girls' soccer advances with come-from-behind win over Derby K-State to visit Butler in Big 12/Big East Battle USD 383 approves raising lunch prices for 2022-23 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State to build new arena, complex for livestock showsFROM THE PUBLISHER | Wamego's next round of school board micromanagementAbby StousManhattan woman dies in crash near St. GeorgeWamego's starting pitching looks to continue dominance at regionalsKHP: Two teens seriously injured in car crash near Tuttle Creek DamThompson signs 4-year deal with MiamiCity formally denies two board appointmentsCity to review indoor aquatics center feasibility reportThree people injured in a head-on car crash in north Manhattan Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.