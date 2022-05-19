010222_mer_spt_ksubaylorWBB-3.jpg

Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie watches from the sideline in a game against Baylor on Jan. 2 at Bramlage Coliseum. 

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State women’s basketball announced Thursday that it will host defending Big Ten champion Iowa in a non-conference game in its upcoming season.

The Wildcats and Hawkeyes will meet Nov. 17 in Bramlage Coliseum, pitting K-State’s consensus All-American Ayoka Lee against Iowa’s consensus All-American Caitlyn Clark.

The Hawkeyes went 24-8 in 2021-22 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling 64-62 to No. 2-seeded Creighton in the second round.

The Wildcats finished last season 20-13, including a trip to the NCAA Tournament’s second round.

K-State leads the all-time series against Iowa 4-1 and is 3-0 in games played in Manhattan. The Wildcats won the last matchup 81-78 in overtime on Dec. 3, 2012.

The Hawkeyes are K-State’s only announced opponents for 2022-23. The Wildcats will play in the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 24-26.

Recommended for you