After playing six games in nine days, the Kansas State women’s basketball team has gotten a much-needed break.
The Wildcats (7-1) will host future Big 12 Conference opponent Houston at 1 p.m. Sunday. It will be their first game at Bramlage Coliseum in two weeks and their first action in eight days.
K-State is coming off a trip to the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands where it beat Clemson 76-38 last Thursday and Northern Arizona 93-80 last Friday before dropping its first game of the year 69-53 to Arkansas last Saturday in the finale.
“We had a good trip,” said head coach Jeff Mittie. “I thought we made progress. Disappointed with the way we finished it in the championship game, didn’t play very well, didn’t shoot very well. But all in all, I think it was a solid trip for us.
The Razorbacks limited the Wildcats to a season-low 53 points scored on another season-low 27.3% shooting from the field. Jaelyn Glenn led K-State with 14 points, and Serena Sundell had 13 points and five rebounds. Brylee Glenn scored 11 points as well.
The loss ended the Wildcats’ season-opening seven-game winning streak.
“That’s a game we definitely wanted to win, and I think if we played them again, we can definitely win that game,” Sundell said. “We know we didn’t play our best basketball game that game. We know we didn’t come out there and shoot the ball well. We didn’t do the things that we wanted to do. We know that if we play the game better, the way we’ve been practicing it, we’re going to be able to win games that we need to win. But overall, proud of our November.”
K-State’s leading scorer, Gabby Gregory, went down with an ankle injury against Arkansas and only managed to play 20 minutes. She tallied her season-low five points on 1-of-10 shooting in limited time on the court.
Mittie said Gregory could have returned to the game but he decided to rest her so as to preserve her for the long term.
“I feel good,” Gregory said Wednesday. “It was unfortunate, unlucky. Just fell a little awkward, but I feel fine. I’ll be good by Sunday.”
The loss to the Razorbacks concluded the Wildcats’ opening month, which saw them start 7-0 for the first time since 2016-17 and make a brief appearance in the AP Top 25 — their earliest ranking since the 2004-05 season.
Their six-games-in-nine-days stretch began with an 84-83 win over then-No. 4 Iowa and included victories against Texas-Rio Grande Valley and Utah Tech before they headed to the islands.
Gregory — a senior transfer from Oklahoma — averaged 21.1 points per game through the first eight contests, while Jaelyn Glenn averaged 15.1 points per game and Sundell had 13.1 points per game.
“I think we’ve answered some challenges and so I’m pretty pleased with where we’re at,” Mittie said.
Mittie admitted that his team’s rebounding has been better than expected — particularly without the services of 6-foot-6 All-America center Ayoka Lee, who is out for the season — although he is “cautiously optimistic” about it since he doesn’t know that K-State has played a really solid rebounding opponent.
But the Wildcats should get a test of their rebounding mettle Sunday when the Cougars come to town.
Houston (1-5) ranks 44th out of 349 Division I teams with an average of 43 total rebounds per game and fourth nationally with 20 offensive rebounds per game. K-State is 73rd with 41.62 total rebounds per game.
“They’re one of the best offensive rebounding teams I’ve seen on our schedule, they’re one of the better pressing teams,” Mittie said. “Ball control, making sure that we get it off the glass, is going to be critical to this game. They don’t shoot it well, but that just leads right to their strength of rebounding. … This is a team that is very dangerous, both defensively and offensively. I expect it to be a pretty tough task.”
The Cougars have struggled to win games this season, but have yet to lose by double-digits. They took both Florida and Florida State to overtime.
With Houston joining the Big 12 next season, Mittie said he’ll be curious to see what kind of challenge it presents and what it has on its roster.
But more important will be seeing how the Wildcats come out after a week-plus-long break and their first defeat of the season. According to them, they’ve availed themselves of the recovery time and done their best to respond well to seeing their winning streak end.
“Everybody wants to be undefeated the whole year, but unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen,” Gregory said. “(A loss) was going to come eventually. But I think it was good for us and we learned a lot from it. I think it’s good to play bad and lose because sometimes I think when you play bad and you win, you are able to forget about that. It really stuck with us, things we need to do better, things we need to work on going into the rest of these games.”
“They really came in with great energy (Wednesday) morning,” Mittie added. “We’ve gotten now, for the first time in a long time, a chance for some practice here in December. I’m most excited about that because we did have some slippage in fundamental areas that we need to get better.”