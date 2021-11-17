For the first time this season, Kansas State women’s basketball is taking its show on the road.
The undefeated Wildcats (4-0) are traveling to Raleigh, N.C. to face No. 5 North Carolina State (3-1) for the Preseason WNIT finale Friday.
“It’s a really big opportunity for us,” junior center Ayoka Lee said. “Being a veteran and where my mind is at, these are wins that we need. If we get these at the beginning of the season, it’s going to help us big time toward the end once it comes to playing in conference and getting into the (NCAA) Tournament.”
N.C. State comes into the season as the favorite to win the ACC after winning back-to-back league titles. Its lone loss this year came to No. 1 South Carolina, a team K-State will play later this season.
The Wolfpack are led by senior 6-foot-5 center and ACC preseason Player of the Year Elissa Cunane, who comes into the game averaging 13.5 points on 50% shooting and 6.8 rebounds.
Lee will be tasked with handling Cunane. But as K-State head coach Jeff Mittie pointed out during a media availability Wednesday morning, Lee has plenty of experience facing some of the top players at her position.
“Yokie’s faced some great centers (in her career),” Mittie said. “She had to go up against the No. 1 pick (in the 2021 WNBA draft) in Texas’s Charli Collier. But Cunane is different in that she’s agile, she shoots the 3 some, she’s involved in the pick-and-roll some and she’s just a really good overall player. She can play the low post and she runs the floor extremely well. She’s just a very talented player.”
Jakia Brown-Turner, 6-foot junior wing, also comes into the game averaging double-figures with 11.5 points. Four other Wolfpack players average eight or more points per game.
“They’re very deep and very talented,” Mittie said. “They’ve got a lot of scoring. They can go 10 deep and have scorers throughout. They have terrific balance. You can’t focus on one or two players.”
K-State comes into the game with four convincing wins against inferior opponents, led by Lee, who is off to a historic season offensively, averaging 29.3 points per game. That average ranks first in the Big 12 and second nationally. Her 117 points are the most in the nation, and she was the first player this season to break the 100-point barrier this season.
She broke the school single-game scoring record in the first game of the season and set the school record for points scored in a four-game stretch in K-State’s win over North Carolina A&T on Monday. She has scored 30 or more points in three of the first four games of the season.
Lee is the reigning Big 12 and ESPN.com Player of the Week.
Freshman point guard Serena Sundell also has been impressive so far, especially in the assist department, where she leads the conference and is third in the country in total assists with 24.
She leads all freshmen in the country in total assists and ranks fourth in assists per game.
But even with those positives, Mittie still is looking for improvement in execution in all facets of the game, well aware the Wildcats need their best effort to take down the talented Wolfpack.
“We just need to do our stuff better,” Mittie said. “In every area, we need to execute better. In reviewing the film from (our first) four games, we’re not executing at a good enough level right now, and that’ll be our focus going forward.”
The game also marks the first career road trip for K-State’s four newcomers, all of who have played significant minutes this season including Sundell, freshman wings Jaelyn and Brylee Glenn and sophomore guard Rebekah Dallinger.
“I’m just super excited to have our first away game and first travel with this squad,” Dallinger said. “They’re really a great group, and this will help us bond more off the court and that will help us on the court. I’m also a little nervous, but I think if we just stick to our stuff, we’ll be fine.”