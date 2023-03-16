If there was any concern the Kansas State women wouldn’t be prepared for the postseason WNIT, they quickly put it to rest.
The Wildcats opened the tournament in style Thursday evening with a resounding 90-56 thrashing of Wichita State in front of nearly 2,000 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.
“We were super motivated coming in,” said sophomore guard Brylee Glenn. “We knew what we had to do, and I think it helped that everyone was on the same page. Everyone was plugging in their spots. Everyone ran the floor and was ready to attack the basket. But I also think throughout the game, we had good balance between attacking the basket and shooting open threes … and that’s why we were successful.”
The 90-point output was K-State’s third-highest this season as it shot 46% (27-of-59) from the field, buried 11 of 27 3-point tries and went 25-of-32 at the free-throw line.
Four players finished in double figures, with Serena Sundell putting up 16 points and seven assists to pace the Wildcats (18-16). Brylee Glenn added 15 points, while Jaelyn Glenn had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Gabby Gregory had 13 points, four boards and four assists.
K-State found much of its offensive success with solid passing, as it racked up 18 assists on its 27 made baskets.
“We had some good ball movement that led to better shots,” said head coach Jeff Mittie. “We turned down some good shots to get great shots. That’s what we’ve been preaching, and I felt like we did that for the most part.”
Mittie said he was pleased with his squad’s attitude as it approached the game, and that it started at the defensive end. The Wildcats frustrated the Shockers (18-16) all night long, holding them to 28% (20-of-72) shooting and just 5-of-28 from 3-point range. K-State forced 16 turnovers while giving up 13, and outrebounded Wichita State 44-38.
Curtessia Dean was the only Shocker to reach double figures. She scored 22 points on 9-of-21 shooting after entering the contest averaging 9.1 points per game. By the 3:33 mark of the third quarter, she’d accounted for 22 of Wichita State’s 32 points.
The Wildcats played man-to-man defense most of the game, only shifting into its more common zone defense on a handful of inbound plays. Mittie said his team brought good help to the post as well, and, as such, held the Shockers’ leading scorer Jane Asinde to 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting.
“The points that Curtessia Dean got were hard-earned points. I don’t think it was us not having awareness; I think she just hit some really tough shots, so give her credit,” he said. “I felt like we just had a good focus about us and we had a good pace, and that was good to see.”
K-State fell behind 5-4 early before closing the first period on a 15-7 run to take a 19-12 lead. The Wildcats grew that advantage to 43-23 by halftime, and then shot 66% and outscored Wichita State 31-12 in the third to take a commanding 74-35 margin to the final frame.
They used a 10-0 spurt in the fourth to reach their largest lead of the night at 86-39 with 5:06 left in the game.
“We were just flowing,” Sundell said. “We had the game at a pace that we liked. Our defense felt good. We were all locked in. … When your defense is going well and then you can get out and run, it’s pretty fun basketball and I feel like we’re pretty hard to stop.”
All of K-State’s available players saw the floor, and no one played more than 30 minutes. The fourth period belonged almost exclusively to the Wildcats’ younger, less experienced personnel, whom Mittie said earned the right to get in the game.
“If they hadn’t done a great job in practice, I’m not one who believes that you just put them out there because someone else played well,” he said. “... But they’ve done a great job of coming in focused. They’ve come in early if they’ve needed to. They did that in the conference tournament. It was fun for us to see them get rewarded with some playing time.”
For Mittie, the chance to play an unfamiliar opponent was a pleasant change of pace, especially after K-State struggled through the “gauntlet” of the Big 12 Conference.
The players, too, enjoyed the chance to line up against a group with a different uniform than the ones they’re used to seeing.
“I was pretty excited coming in just because we have been playing the same teams repetitively,” Jaelyn Glenn said. “I was excited to see someone that we haven’t seen yet. I think we were well prepared from playing teams in the Big 12.”
K-State will move on to the second round of the WNIT, where it will play the winner of Friday’s matchup between Wyoming and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The date, time and location of that second-round game are yet to be determined.
That means there will be even more practice time and game experience for a team that, according to Mittie, is starting to figure it out.
“We’ve grown throughout the year,” he said. “...One of the things we didn’t do a great job of (early in the year) is being on the same page. One of the things I think that this team has grown better over the last three weeks is everybody’s locked into the little things that matter. If we can keep doing that, I believe this team can play really good basketball.”