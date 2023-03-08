K-State women take on Texas Tech in tourney opener Staff reports Mar 8, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kansas State guards Brylee Glenn, left, and Serena Sundell tie up Texas Tech guard Bre’Amber Scott during their Big 12 Conference game on Jan. 14 at Bramlage Coliseum. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kansas State women's basketball team is heading into the postseason on Thursday with the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.The Wildcat women are the nine-seed will play eight-seed Texas Tech atK-State (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) is 0-2 this season versus the Red Raiders (18-13, 6-12), falling 85-65 at home back on Jan. 14 and 78-68 on Feb. 4 in Lubbock.However, the Wildcats have been historically successful in their opening game of the tournament, advancing at least one round in 18 of the last 25 tournaments.The K-State women come into the tournament with losses in four of their last five games.Thursday's games is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas State. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News MHS boys fall to BV-North 44-39 in OT K-State men face depleted TCU team in Big 12 tourney Manhattan Fire condemning Royal Towers apartment building over safety concerns Riley County girls fall to Phillipsburg in state opener What's next for marijuana legalization after Oklahoma vote? Allen Fieldhouse at Kansas to get extensive renovations K-State women take on Texas Tech in tourney opener Police report for March 8, 2023 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBurger restaurant moving into former Five Restaurant locationUnofficial Fake Patty's Day festivities being planned for SaturdayPool House closes downtown locationDylan weaves history, personal tales in book on history of folk musicBlue Valley boys surging this seasonMHS boys upset Lawrence 56-40 to reach state tournamentFormer Riley County stars Kelsey and Jordy Nelson lead Falcons back to stateK-State fullback Jax Dineen announces transferMan shot in Sunset Zoo parking lotCara Delevingne wants to 'take time to heal' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.