01232023-mer-spt-kstatewbb-9
Buy Now

Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie watches a free throw during a Big 12 Conference game against TCU on Jan. 21 at Bramlage Coliseum. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Kansas State women’s basketball season reached a new low Saturday evening with a 75-62 loss at TCU, a team that hadn’t won a conference game in more than a year.

Just a handful of days after shooting 60% in an upset win over Baylor on Wednesday, the Wildcats (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) were dreadful offensively against the Horned Frogs. They coughed up 17 turnovers while going 32% (19-of-59) from the field and 6-of-28 from 3-point distance.

Tags

Recommended for you