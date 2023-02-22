Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie compared the last two weeks to a “roller coaster.” After reaching a low point over the weekend, the ride shot upward Wednesday evening with the Wildcats’ 63-45 win over Kansas.
The team defensive effort was one of K-State’s best of the season as it held the Jayhawks (16-10, 6-9 Big 12) to their lowest scoring output of their year and their fewest points in the rivalry series since 2012.
The Wildcats (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) created a total of 21 Kansas turnovers on 13 steals, which led to 19 points at the other end. They limited the Jayhawks to 31% (16-of-51) shooting and a 5-of-23 tally from 3-point distance, and won the rebounding battle 40-36.
K-State’s defense made up for what was admittedly a less-than-stellar offensive performance. The Wildcats shot 39% (24-of-61) and made 5-of-25 triples. While they pulled down 13 offensive rebounds and turned them into 11 second-chance points, they gave up 15 turnovers of their own.
But the positive side of that was that Mittie saw his team fight hard on both sides of the floor even when the points were hard to come by, something that has been a struggle this season.
“As a coach, you want your team to not worry about the result of shooting,” he said. “Shooting can be fickle. If you’re getting good ball movement, if you’re sharing the basketball, that’s what you’re looking for. We, too often, have tied that to our effort sometimes. We’re getting better at that.”
Sophomore point guard Serena Sundell was a bright spot offensively. She posted a game-high 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting — all of them 2-point attempts — and an 8-of-9 clip at the free-throw line. She also dished out seven assists, snagged five rebounds and grabbed four steals.
Meanwhile, senior guard Gabby Gregory put up 20 points for the 17th time this season, although her total proved much harder to come by. She missed her first five shots of the game, and went 8-of-21 overall and 3-of-10 from long distance.
But Gregory is the quintessential shooter, complete with the quintessential shooter’s mindset.
“I just keep shooting the ball; it’s eventually going to go in,” she said. “I wasn’t hitting my shots early, but like Coach Mittie said, we were still getting good movement. We were getting good shots. They just weren’t falling. I hit a few of them, but (I was) able to not let it affect my defense and still stay the course and keep going. I’m able to find the basket eventually.”
There was a steep dropoff in scoring after Gregory’s numbers. Jaelyn Glenn registered eight points on 3-of-13 shooting, but she had six assists and four rebounds.
Mittie acknowledged that Gregory and Glenn didn’t have their best offensive performances, but praised their defense. In K-State’s 2-3 zone defense, Gregory and Glenn were tasked with collapsing on the backside of Kansas’s 6-foot-6 center and leading scorer Taiyanna Jackson while also needing to race back out to cover perimeter shooters on their side of the court.
The Wildcats frustrated Jackson all night long, holding her to seven points on just four field-goal attempts. Sarah Shematsi, Heavenly Greer and Eliza Maupin split the responsibility of guarding her directly.
“Those three, I thought, played as well as they’ve played all year as a unit,” Mittie said. “It was critical for us because we outrebound them, we hold Jackson at bay for most of the night. I just thought that those three played extremely well.”
While she only scored three points on 1-of-7 shooting, Brylee Glenn played a vital role defensively, coming up with five steals, four rebounds and a blocked shot.
But as good as K-State was defensively, Mittie said that the first five minutes were a disaster. The Jayhawks jumped out to an 8-2 lead less than 90 seconds in thanks to a pair of wide-open 3-pointers. By the first quarter’s under-5-minute timeout, Kansas led 13-7 and the Wildcats had already turned it over four times.
K-State shored up its defense after that, though, only allowing the Jayhawks to notch two more points the rest of the period. The Wildcats’ own shots didn’t necessarily start to fall abundantly, but they managed to close the gap to 15-12 by the end of the first quarter.
Sundell made it a one-point game with an early layup in the second, and Gregory’s first bucket of the game gave K-State its first lead at 16-15 with 8:02 left in the first half. She added a transition 3-pointer a bit more than a minute later to push the advantage to 19-15, and the Wildcats never surrendered it.
K-State held Kansas to seven points in the second quarter and went into the halftime break on top 26-22. The Jayhawks shot 32% in the first half compared to the Wildcats’ 30%, but K-State had forced eight turnovers and nabbed nine offensive boards to give it eight more shot opportunities.
The Wildcats opened the second half with a 10-4 run to get out to a double-digit advantage at 36-26 with 5:34 left in the third. Kansas scored back-to-back baskets to make it a five-point game, but then went the remainder of the period without another field goal, and K-State headed to the fourth with a 44-33 margin in hand.
“I saw the whole team do everything we talked about and do it the best we could,” Jaelyn Glenn said of the Wildcats’ defense. “I feel like taking KU out of what they wanted to do helped us out a lot. I’m just really proud of our defense because, like Coach said, sometimes when our shots aren’t falling, we tend to struggle a little bit, and that goes into our defense. I know me, personally, I struggled a lot shooting, but I didn’t let that take me out of our defense and what we wanted to do.”
Gregory and Sundell combined to score the first 10 points of the fourth to push K-State’s lead above 20 points for the first time. The Wildcats led by as many as 23 when Sundell’s layup at the 1:33 mark made it 63-40.
“I’m confident getting the ball down low right now and knowing where my teammates are going to be,” Sundell said. “We work on that a lot in practice, meeting the ball on the baseline. I’m confident in my offense right now.”
The win snapped a two-game losing streak to the Jayhawks, and, perhaps more importantly, washed away some of the bad taste of Saturday’s 75-62 loss at TCU, which had previously lost 26 straight Big 12 games.
Mittie said he was proud of the way his players responded to that difficult defeat, but that he’d like them to bring the “roller coaster” ride to an end.
“We need to take this show on the road,” he said. “It’d be a good start to do that.”
K-State is 0-7 in road games this year and will play its penultimate regular-season road game on Saturday at West Virginia. The Mountaineers (16-10, 7-8 Big 12) toppled the Wildcats 77-70 on Jan. 7 but have lost two straight.
Mittie said Saturday’s game in Morgantown, West Virginia, will be a good opportunity for his team to get that first victory on someone else’s floor.
“I’m really proud of this group,” he said. “They’ve continued to practice well. They’ve continued to do things right. It’s always exciting for a coaching staff to see their players take it forward and play well.”