Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie compared the last two weeks to a “roller coaster.” After reaching a low point over the weekend, the ride shot upward Wednesday evening with the Wildcats’ 63-45 win over Kansas.

The team defensive effort was one of K-State’s best of the season as it held the Jayhawks (16-10, 6-9 Big 12) to their lowest scoring output of their year and their fewest points in the rivalry series since 2012.

Tags

Recommended for you