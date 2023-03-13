03102023-mer-spt-kstatewbb-20
Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie huddles with his team after the Wildcats’ 79-69 win over Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday. The Wildcats were selected for the WNIT and will play Wichita State at home on Thursday at 6 p.m..

 Staff photos by Lewis Marien

After an up-and-down season, the Kansas State women will play on for at least one more game after being selected to the Postseason WNIT (Women’s National Invitational Tournament).

The bracket, which was released Monday afternoon, pits the Wildcats at home versus in-state rival Wichita State on Thursday at 6 p.m.

