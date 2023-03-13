Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie huddles with his team after the Wildcats’ 79-69 win over Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday. The Wildcats were selected for the WNIT and will play Wichita State at home on Thursday at 6 p.m..
After an up-and-down season, the Kansas State women will play on for at least one more game after being selected to the Postseason WNIT (Women’s National Invitational Tournament).
The bracket, which was released Monday afternoon, pits the Wildcats at home versus in-state rival Wichita State on Thursday at 6 p.m.
“(It’s great) to have the opportunity to play again,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “We’ve had really good crowds and we’ve really enjoyed playing at home.”
The majority of this year’s roster is expected to return, but several (including Frankfort native and senior guard Emilee Ebert) will not. The WNIT give those players at least one last chance to play in front of a friendly home crowd before they leave Manhattan.
“I think for any player, you want to end your career the best you can,” Mittie said. “You can’t control it. But in this case, they’ve got an opportunity in the postseason. Those things will matter later down the road. They’ll take great pride that they finished things out well and they’ll take great pride that they played for Kansas State. They already take great pride in it.”
The appearance is K-State’s seventh in school history and the first since 2018. K-State is 16-5 in its previous WNIT appearances. The school won its first and only WNIT title in 2006.
The meeting will be the 50th all time between the two schools and the first since 2014. The Wildcats and Shockers have met in postseason three times, but this will be the first since March 2, 1981.
The Shockers are coming off an eighth-place finish in the American Athletic Conference. They fell in the conference semifinals to Houston after upsetting top-seeded South Florida.
The Shockers played Kansas, who K-State split with this season, and lost by 20, 72-52, on Dec. 11.
The Wildcats lead the series 41-8, but have lost the two most recent meetings.
K-State should have plenty of experience in a tournament atmosphere after the majority of the team played in the NCAA Tournament last season, beating Washington State in the opening round before falling to No. 1 seed North Carolina State.
“Game-by-game, anybody can win any game,” sophomore point guard Serena Sundell said. “It’s just kind of a new season and fresh start. Anything in the past, you’d like to take some of that with you, but it’s all irrelevant.”
Tickets for the game will be $15 for chair backs, $10 for adult general admission and $5 for youth and senior citizens. All K-State students will receive free entry by showing a valid K-State ID at the door.
The winner of the game will play the winner of Wyoming and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on either March 18, 19, 20 or 21 at a site to be determined.
“When we play with joy and play hard, we can play with anybody in the country,” senior guard Gabby Gregory said. “If you look at the games where we played really well, ... we were playing harder than the other team was and I think that’s what it’s going to take. Obviously, we’re not going to be the biggest or most athletic team on the floor every night, so we have to make up for that.”