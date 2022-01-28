Coming off a disappointing 66-48 loss to No. 9 Texas on the road Wednesday, No. 25 Kansas State returns home on Saturday to host TCU.
The Wildcats (15-5, 5-3 in Big 12 play) are coming off two straight games against ranked opponents: an upset win over No. 14 Oklahoma at home and then the loss to No. 9 Texas. After TCU on Saturday, the Wildcats will go on the road to play No. 13 Iowa State Wednesday.
When asked about the stretch of games against two ranked opponents after practice with a group of reporters Thursday, before answering the question on the mindset of playing an unranked team followed by another ranked team in Iowa State, head coach Jeff Mittie jokingly said he had not paid attention to the rankings all year.
“I don’t even trust those rankings,” Mittie said. “They don’t even watch half the games… I can go on and on about the (rankings).”
It is hard to blame Mittie for not trusting the rankings. K-State reached into the top-25 rankings early in the conference season after big home wins against No. 23 Oregon and No. 10 Baylor which was part of a six-game winning streak, including winning the first three games of conference play.
But after a close home loss to No. 9 Iowa State and a road loss at Texas Tech, the Wildcats were dropped from the rankings. And then now they just slid back into the ranking at No. 25 after commanding 29-point victory over No. 14 Oklahoma.
The NCAA tournament selection committee released its top 16 teams Thursday for the NCAA tournament if the season came to an end right now, and Kansas State was included as the 16th seed, which means the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament would come through Manhattan — that is certainly more respect than what the top-25 polls have showed the Wildcats this season.
The one standout thing Mittie knows about TCU (6-10, 2-5 Big 12) is the Horned Frogs defeated No. 18 Texas A&M 87-75 by 20 on Dec 12.
“Want to go by the rankings… (Texas) A&M was ranked when they beat them,” Mittie said.
Mittie said the match up TCU brings to his team will not be easy.
“(TCU) is very athletic,” he said. “They got physical bodies. That is an area that we have got to make improvements in. I think our mindset is this is a bounce back game for us. We were disappointed (Wednesday), and we have a bounce back opportunity Saturday. We are ready for it.”
One very important aspect for K-State is to get star junior center Ayoka Lee going offensively. With a slow start the Wildcats found themselves trailing 12-4 early and 30-17 at halftime. They did keep themselves in the game in the second half to not allow the Longhorns to run away with a blowout win, but only six points from Lee was a big factor.
After breaking the NCAA single-game scoring record with 61 points against Oklahoma, Texas — a team Mittie said prides themselves on defense — held Lee to just six points in the first half. Lee did go on to finish the game with 21 points.
“I think everybody is going to be more (keen on Lee),” Mittie said with a laugh on Lee gaining attention with NCAA record. “It is hard to get more attention, but the reality of it is that is a challenge to your basketball team. What Texas did was they guarded Lee by getting great guard pressure. So, it wasn’t just what they did to Lee — she only got seven touches in the first half — that is on us, (because) we have got to get the ball to her more. We got it to her more in the second half. Their posts were very physical with her, but we have got to handle that guard pressure better.”
It will be important to gain some balance offensively in other areas to keep defenses honest.
“We are not getting a lot of scoring in some other areas,” Mittie said. “We have got to get other players on track right now. But it is always going to be for to need to get Lee touches.”
What has been important to Mittie to be prepared Saturday is to have good practices leading up to Saturday.
“I only know what I see on film, what we are trying to do is make sure our group is ready to play on Saturday,” Mittie said. “What is critical in our matchup against TCU is we control the basketball. (TCU) is a team that gets energy from turnovers. We got to control the basketball, and that is a point of emphasis. If we control the basketball, I believe we will have (good) shots.”
After an impressive 4,347 fans packed Bramlage Coliseum last Saturday for game against Oklahoma, despite the “hiccup” against Texas, Mittie said he hopes fans will pack Bramlage again as excitement has been spread through the fan base this season.
The game will tipoff at 6:30 p.m. and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN +.