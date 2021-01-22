After seeing a 12-point fourth-quarter lead vanish in the final three minutes of Wednesday’s game at West Virginia, K-State’s locker room was stunned. Disappointed.
So junior guard Christianna Carr stood and delivered a strong postgame message.
“I told our team the beauty of the game of basketball is we got another (game) coming — quick,” Carr said. “We can’t hang our head. We can sit there and learn from our mistakes, and we cannot dwell on (our mistakes). I think that is how great teams become great — having that reminder that as a team, we need to believe in ourselves, and we need to believe in a process.”
A big cause of the collapse, which saw the Mountaineers end the game on a 21-0 run: 29 turnovers for the Wildcats.
“Turnovers are never a good thing,” Carr said. “It makes (winning) hard. You cannot win games when turnovers are high. Those are possessions that are lost. We just need to be better focused, and we need to do better against pressure. We need to be more tough when we play these physical teams. The Big 12 is full of physical teams. We can either adapt or keep having the same issues. Our goal right now is to keep adapting and keep trying to find ways to come out on top.”
Prior to the final few minutes, the Wildcats (5-5, 0-3 Big 12) controlled the game. Sophomore forward Ayoka Lee scored 16 points and Carr had 15. The team was efficient on offense, shooting 49%.
Another player who was a factor: redshirt freshman Jada Thorpe, who made her college debut. Thorpe led the Wildcats in scoring in the first half, with eight points. Thorpe’s production can allow more space for Carr and Lee if she is able to be consistent.
Lee knows how valuable Thorpe can be.
“(Jada) played a great first half,” Lee said. “Her ability to score helped us so much.”
With the Sunflower Showdown up next, the energy of playing their in-state rival could be what the Wildcats need after letting the West Virginia game slip away.
“I think it is good we have the rivalry game coming up,” head coach Jeff Mittie said.” I think we will be excited about (playing Kansas) again. I think it is good that we got (the rivalry).”
The matchup will not be easy for the Wildcats, and Mittie knows his team will need to be ready.
“Kansas has got some really good offensive weapons,” Mittie said. “(Kansas) has scored a lot of points this year. They have been very consistent this season with scoring points. I think it is a pretty even matchup in regards to (scoring points). They have veteran guards. They have big size down low, so they will be able to rotate their (forwards) on Ayoka. I think it is a good matchup.”
Lee knows how big of a game it is to play the Jayhawks (5-5, 1-3), and she is eager to win a Big 12 contest.
“I think everyone is excited,” Lee said. “I think Kansas is a fun game because it’s a rivalry, but I think we are all just excited to get a win. We have not won a Big 12 game yet. We need to win. I think it will definitely be an exciting game. It is also another chance to step on the floor and play together.”
Saturday’s game will tip off at 4 p.m. in Lawrence and will be televised by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.