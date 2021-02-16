For the first time since Kansas State returned to action after being shut down for nearly a month, the team is coming off a win. Last week, K-State topped Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown. Because of the pause — stemming from coronavirus issues hammering the program — K-State went almost two months without a win.
“The natural thing is everyone will have more confidence (after the victory over KU),” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said.
K-State (6-12, 1-10) now faces Oklahoma State (16-6, 11-4) on the road at 3 p.m. Wednesday. And the Wildcats are keeping the foot on the gas pedal. After a day off on Monday, it went back to practice Tuesday
“We just got to come in, work hard and prepare for (Oklahoma State),” sophomore center Ayoka Lee said.
Lee has led the Wildcats in scoring all season, and after a 28-point performance against Kansas, she hopes to keep that up against the Cowgirls.
“There is definitely momentum to build off of,” Lee said. “Knowing that the things we were struggling with, we got better (against Kansas) to get the win.”
“It was exciting that all our hard work and improvements can build to something. It is not much different, because we all knew we were capable of winning. We just needed to put it all together for 40 minutes.”
Christianna Carr and Sydney Goodson both missed the game against the Jayhawks because of injury. Mittie said it is unknown whether they will be cleared to play Wednesday.
And even if they do, it's unlikely either will be at full health.
“I don’t have anything that tells me (Carr and Goodson) will be available Wednesday,” Mittie said. “But I also don’t have anything that rules them totally out, either. We will be cautious with them, because both injuries are the type that if we can get rid of them, they do not linger. That would be what we prefer. They will probably both at some point play — (just) not at 100%.”
The Wildcats put together balanced scoring against their in-state rivals. Sophomore guard Emilee Ebert scored a career-high 15 points. Fourth-year junior guard Rachel Ranke had 17 points, a season best.
Ebert’s person-best point total could be crucial going forward. With Carr and Goodson out indefinitely, another scorer is needed.
“The last few games, (Ebert) has scored double digits,” Mittie said. “Against the press defense against (Kansas), we asked her to be more aggressive. It was great to see her take that coaching and really apply it, because obviously she can be a huge player for us.”
Lee said K-State showed its potential when multiple players are excelling offensively.
She just wants it to keep going.
“We just need to build off the good things we did from KU and continue to get better,” Lee said. “Going into every game, we're looking for everyone to contribute.”
Oklahoma State won't make it easy.
The Cowgirls only have allowed an average of 58 points over their last seven outings.
“We took care of the ball much better (against Kansas), so we had more (offensive) opportunities,” Mittie said. “Oklahoma State has done a really nice job of defending opponents in the half court. They have made it tough on opponents. They have good depth at forward and center, so they can run a variety of people at you. Our offense has continued to get better as we continue to take better care of the basketball and get more opportunities. When we take care of the ball, our offense is good.”