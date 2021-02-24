Wednesday followed the same sequence many Kansas State games have had this season.
K-State got on top of Texas Tech early and built a strong lead.
But the Wildcats' good fortunes didn't continue into the fourth quarter, where they had to hold on to avoid another loss.
When the final second ticked off the clock, however, K-State walked away with an 86-79 victory at Bramlage Coliseum.
There was plenty of drama for the Wildcats (7-14, 2-12 Big 12) in the final minutes, though.
Texas Tech drew within one point, 80-79, with 1:44 to play. But K-State grabbed a rebound off a missed 3-pointer on Tech’s Tech next possession and scored to go up by three. The Wildcats scored the final six points of the game to hand the Lady Raiders (10-13, 5-12) their fourth loss in their past five outings.
K-State had four players score in double figures: junior guard Christianna Carr led the way with 24 points, sophomore guard Emilee Ebert followed with a career-high 19, junior guard Rachel Ranke had 14 points and sophomore center Ayoka Lee finished with 12.
After battling an injury, Carr sat out Sunday’s game against Texas.
“I am feeling good,” said Carr, who also pulled down a personal-best 11 rebounds Wednsday. “I just had to sit out and let (my ankle) rest. It sucked because I hate sitting on the sideline. (My ankle) feels good now.”
Carr said balanced offensive scoring is key for the team's chance at success.
“We have to remember that 'Yokie' (Lee) is an amazing player,” Carr said. “Everyone has off night — that is great 'Yokie’s off night' is 12 points. I will take that any day. It is nice being able to have other people step up. Ebert did a great job of stepping up and finishing plays. Ranke did a great job of stepping up and making big shots when we needed her to. Cymone (Goodrich) did a good job controlling the tempo. She did a really good job of helping us find the open player and helping us initiate the offense.”
Sydney Goodson nearly broke into double figures for K-State, ending with nine points.
Texas Tech boasted two of Wednesday's top scorers: Naje Murray posted a game-high 26 points while Vivian Gray matched Carr with 24.
“We could not cool (Texas Tech) off, that is for sure,” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “We really had to outscore them. With the way Murray and Gray were playing, we could not get stops. We were going to have to put up some points tonight.”
The Wildcats controlled the first half. They jumped out to a 10-5 lead, which they maintained through the first two quarters. K-State held a 44-30 edge at halftime. The 44 first-half points marked a season high for the Wildcats.
The hosts carried their momentum into the beginning of the third quarter. At the 4:43 mark of the period, they led 58-42.
Gray hit a 3-pointer for the visitors, and they slowly began to chip into K-State’s lead. Gray and Murray combined for six 3s in the second half.
Murray made eight of her 11 3-point attempts.
“Schematically (Texas Tech) did a good job of putting her at the top of the key ehen we were trying to keep the ball out of the middle with Gray," Miyyir dsif. "Schematically, that was a good move by them because we were having trouble committing. It is hard to do both. We went to man (defense) and then our problems occurred in transition. We were lost in transition. A couple of times the players who were supposed to be getting back on defense were the players driving it. ... That was hard. Give (Murray) credit. She knocked some shots down.”
With 21.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, after Carr made two free throws to extend K-State’s lead to 82-79, Texas Tech called timeout to draw up a play.
Texas Tech ended up getting an open 3-pointer for Murray, but her shot was just off target and glanced off the rim.
“We felt like they would have two options on the potentially play,” Mittie said. “We did not feel like there would be a player screen or a back-screen type play. It is a good play, because if your player takes a peek inside, they have a chance to go off that flair screen for a shot — and they got a decent look at it. We were fortunate she missed, because it was a clean look.”
Carr got the rebound as the ball bounced off the rim and Gray fouled; it was her fifth, which took her out of the game.
Carr made six consecutive free throws to seal the win.
“The confidence (she had) to finish down the stretch was huge for us,” Mittie said. “She made good, strong moves to the basket most of the night. To knock down big free throws late in the game, those are big free throws. Those are going to give her confidence going forward in big games.”
But Carr, who went 10-for-11 on free throws, wasn't the lone stellar performer at the line Wednesday.
As a team, K-State shot 85.2% (23-for-27) at the free throw line Wednesday.
"That's big,” Mittie said. “You can stop some runs with the free throws. When you knock down two, it is significant. It changes the game with 21 seconds left, because we knocked down two free throws to make it a three-point game. If you only get one of two or do not even convert, it is a whole different scenario at the end of the floor.
"When you make free throws, it changes some things. .. They are big the entire game. I think our players are playing with more confidence than they did a month ago. Hopefully, we can continue to do that.”