Kansas State finally put all the pieces together Saturday for its first Big 12 win this season.
K-State’s second-leading scorer, Christianna Carr, sat out — her second absence in the past three games — because of a lingering leg injury.
The Wildcats got help to make up for Carr’s absence, however, as Emilee Ebert scored a career-high 15 points and Rachel Ranke had a season-high 17.
Leading the way, as per usual, was star center Ayoka Lee, who led all scorers Saturday with 28 points as K-State knocked off in-state rival Kansas 77-66 at Bramlage Coliseum to snap a five-game home losing skid.
The Wildcats (6-12, 1-10 Big 12) started strong from the jump, scoring the first 15 points of the game.
K-State was every bit as stout defensively, as KU (7-11, 3-9) didn't make its first bucket until the 3:50 mark of the the first quarter.
“That is what we need right away: having a strong start," Lee said. "You take that energy into the rest of the game. I definitely think that is what we needed.”
The Wildcats' early excellence helped them breathe easy the rest of the way. At halftime, the hosts led 39-18. The closest the Jayhawks got in in the second half was cutting K-State's advantage to 10 (55-45) in the third quarter.
K-State held the Jayhawks to 32% shooting, and forced the visitors into 20 turnovers.
“We did a really good job coming out playing aggressively on defense,” Lee said. “Doing that as a whole team really helped us. It felt good to play good defense. Everyone was doing a great job.”
Lee recorded a double-double, pulling down 16 rebounds to go with her game-high point total. She's notched four doubles in four meetings versus the Jayhawks. Saturday marked the 25th double-double of her K-State career; only six other Wildcats have achieved that feat.
She also recorded seven blocks, a personal best. She became only the sixth player in school history to block seven or more shots in a single game, and posted the highest total since Kali Jones set the school record (nine) against Lamar on Dec. 5, 2018.
“(Lee) is definitely a great option,” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “She finishes well. She shoots free throw well. It is critical for a center to be able to do that. It is critical to have somebody who finishes as well as ‘Yokie.' (It was a) really good performance.”
Aside from Lee’s double-double, the Wildcats had Ebert and Ranke step up and score in double figures. Laura Macke had nine points while Cymone Goodrich pitched in eight.
“I am so proud (of Ebert and Ranke),” Lee said. “It is always good to look at the score column and see so many different people contributing. I have been waiting for it. I am just proud that it happened.”
Ebert didn't just contribute with her scoring Saturday. She also tied for the game high in assists (six) to go along with five rebounds and two steals. With two blocks Saturday, Ebert set the single-season school record for guards in that category. She now has 21 rejections this season.
Mittie said it is a great sign for the team that Ebert, a sophomore and a multi-sport star at nearby Frankfort High, is trending in the right direction.
“I think (Ebert) continues to get better,” Mittie said. “She is being put in situations where she is playing extended minutes against good (teams). She is learning every game. The last three games, she has been more aggressive. If she can stay on this same path, she is going to have a really bright future here.”
Mittie said while the team's recent record and losing streak entering Saturday — K-State was 0-10 in league play and hadn't won since the calendar flipped to 2021 — might not show it, the Wildcats had improved over the past month.
He was pleased the team put itself in position to get back in the win column Saturday — and at the expense of its Sunflower Showdown rival, no less.
"We have emphasized being aggressive," Mittie said. "I have been proud of our group for coming in and putting in the work. They never came in and had bad practices. They have had pretty solid practices. They did some decent things in practice, and I think that gave them a chance to play better today.”
After the Jayhawks won the first matchup between the two this season, 70-63 in Lawrence on Jan. 23, the Wildcats couldn't have been happier to avenge that setback Saturday.
“It is always a great feeling,” Ebert said. “This was a big game for us. To get the win was even bigger. (Beating Kansas) meant a lot to our team, for sure.”