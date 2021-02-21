Just like many games this season, Kansas State started out strong and held a comfortable lead after the first quarter Sunday.
K-State led Texas, 17-8, after the opening period.
Then K-State’s star leading scorer, center Ayoka Lee, got into foul trouble, which ultimately limited her to only 13 minutes. The Longhorns capitalized and rallied for a 59-48 victory at home.
With Lee stuck to the bench, Texas center Charli Collier had her way. Collier had game highs in points (21) and rebounds (14). She went 7-for-15 from the field and made seven of her 11 free throws.
The first quarter, K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said, couldn't have gone any better.
"We were doing a lot of good things. We came out and did what we talked about," he said. "Our defense was really active. Our start was really good.”
The Longhorns began their comeback in the second quarter, drawing to within three points at 19-16.
The Wildcats (6-14, 1-12 Big 12) stopped the hosts’ run and created a five-point cushion at 25-20.
Texas (15-6, 9-5) then went on a 9-0 run — helped by five K-State turnovers during the spurt — to head into the break ahead 29-25.
K-State tied the game at 29-all with 7:44 remaining in the third quarter.
The Longhorns broke the tie with a 3-pointer to move back ahead, and that eventually led to a 37-29 advantage. Texas maintained the lead for the remainder of the game.
K-State had one more offensive run, though, as it trimmed the deficit to four, 50-46, with 4:17 to play.
But Texas responded by scoring nine of the game's final 11 points to pull away for the victory.
Lee entered Sunday having scored 20-plus points in five of her past six outings, including a string of four in a row, a personal-best streak.
She didn't come close to that number against the Longhorns, though.
Lee finished with just five points and four rebounds. She only attempted three shots, making one. She went 3-for-4 at the free throw line.
Carr ended the contest as K-State’s leading scorer with 12 points. She was the only Wildcat to post a double-figure point total Sunday.
Mittie was pleased with Carr's performance, as she's recently battled injuries.
“It was good to have (Carr) back on the floor,” Mittie said. “It was good to see her get some plays in and get to the free throw line. It was good to see her get out of this healthy, because she played more minutes than I wanted to play her coming off the injury.”
K-State returns action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosting Texas Tech at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.