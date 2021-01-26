It was the same sequence for the Wildcats again for the third straight game. K-State led for most of the first quarter. K-State stayed in the game until 5 minutes remained in the fourth quarter — and another collapse.
The Wildcats were unable to make plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma State made multiple big plays. Cowgirls’ guard Ja’mee Asberry was a big part of the 17-3 run to run away with the game with 4 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to hand the Wildcats their fifth straight loss, 69-55.
K-State’s star center Ayoke Lee got into foul trouble early which limited her to only play 15 minutes in the game. As a result, Oklahoma State dominated on the glass with 52 total rebounds compared to K-State’s 31.
K-State (5-7, 0-5) started the game strong – expect for a 9-9 tie – and never trailed in the first quarter. K-State was in the game until late in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats competed with balanced offense - seven players scored. Junior guard Christianna Carr led the Wildcats in scoring with 14 points. Rachel Ranke behind her with 11, Sydney Goodson had 9, Lee had 8 points and Macke had 6.
Coach Jeff Mittie wanted more scoring from other than Lee and Carr after last game against Kansas, and he got that.
“(Goodson, Ranke and Macke) were more aggressive today,” Mittie said. “They had a better look offensively. That was a good step in the right direction. We got to find a third scorer. We got to find a fourth scorer. We just have not had that in the previous two games. This was a better-balanced scoring effort by our team. Hopefully, we can carry that forward to Thursday’s game.”
Turnovers was once again a big problem for the Wildcats: 15 turnovers. Oklahoma State (10-5, 6-3) took advantage, and scored 21 points off the turnovers.
“(We need better) composure, and everyone needs to be on the same page,” Carr said. “We have some people that are on one page. Another person is on another page. Mittie has stressed to us – playing together. That is one thing that will help us reduce turnovers. It is the turnovers where we get a little bit too frazzled, and a little bit sped up. Everyone is trying to make the right play. ‘Oh my gosh, I got to do it now. I got to do it now’. Instead of just seeing the easy play. I do the same thing. I missed a couple people in the corner (in this game) trying to make the right play rather than just making the easy play. Everybody – including myself – we just got to slow it down. Take time. See the floor.
After a close contested second quarter, Oklahoma State went into halftime with the lead, 29-28. K-State got two buckets to take an early 32-29 lead at the beginning of the third quarter.
Oklahoma State tied the game at 32-32, and then a layup from Goodson and a layup and 3-pointer from Carr gave the Wildcats a 39-32 lead. Oklahoma State responded with a 7-0 run of its own to tie the game. Carr took the lead back with a field goal. Then Oklahoma State scored 5 unanswered to take 44-41 lead. As the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter, Ranke chucked up a 3 to level the game at 44.
The back-and-forth play continued into the fourth quarter as ties and lead changes led to a 52-52 tie with 6:33 remaining. K-State got a big play from Goodson as she knocked down a 3-pointer for a 55-54 lead with 4:56 remaining.
That was the last big play K-State was able to make down the stretch in the fourth quarter. And that was the end of the scoring for K-State in the game, as Oklahoma State scored 15 unanswered points to seal the victory.
“Our biggest problem is having enough toughness to be able to sit down and say, ‘We’re going to get a stop here’,” Carr said. “It’s the right talk in the huddle. Our mindset needs be there as well. It needs match our words. On offense, down the stretch. Including myself, everyone is taking rushed shots. We look at the score, and were like ‘Holy crap, now we need to make a 10-point play’, instead of just chipping away and doing our job. I feel like we get in panic mode. You never want to be in panic mode against any Big 12 team, because they are going to pick you apart like a little kid. That is what I feel like we were doing down the stretch. I got in panic mode. Ayoke (Lee) was not in that much, and I got to trust to disperse the weight between my teammates instead of putting it all on my shoulders. We just got to find the right player at the right time.”
The Wildcats knew they needed to play hard defense on Oklahoma State’s Asberry, but they were not able to contain her through the whole game. Asberry finished the game with 21 points. She made 5 3-pointers. 3 of them were part of the 15 unanswered points.
“Our scouting report was to close out (Asberry) hard,” Carr said. “As leader, you can’t sit there and get down on your players. You got to tell them the right way. “Hey, we got to stop her. We got to close those (holes). You got to do what you got to do.’ She averages a high number for a reason. We go to be able to stop her. At the end of the day, that is the mentality you got to have. You got to sit there, and say she is not scoring. At times we had that mentality, and at times we did not. We lost her several times. That was not OK. That was not in our scouting report. That is not what we talked about doing, so we need to do a better job.”
The Wildcats, with the Iowa State Cyclones coming to Manhattan on Thursday, will hope to correct their late fourth quarter mistakes to connect with strong starts to put it all together for their first Big 12 win of the season.
“We got to play tougher,” Mittie said. “We got to play with a greater sense of urgency. We got to value the ball better. We got to play tougher (defense). All those things are factors for the last 4-5 minutes of the game. And now we will get ready for a very explosive Iowa State team.”