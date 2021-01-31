The Kansas State women’s basketball team stated, multiple times on Friday that Sunday’s game against Oklahoma was the most winnable contest left on its schedule.
That ended up only being true on paper.
Trailing most of the game, K-State made a late comeback.
But for the seventh time in as many games, the Wildcats ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard, as the Sooners escaped with an 80-78 victory at Bramlage Coliseum.
The narrow defeat wasted an all-time great performance from star center Ayoka Lee, who posted game highs in points (37) and rebounds (18). The 37 points doubled as a career high, as she made 15 of her 23 field goal attempts. The point total set a school record for points in a Big 12 game, and are the fifth most in program history.
Her 15 field goal makes tied the Wildcats’ record for made field goals in a conference game, putting her alongside Diana Miller, who made 15 shots — also against Oklahoma — on Jan. 20, 1990. The 15 makes tied for the fourth most in a single contest in school history.
Lee also became the fifth Wildcat to record a double-double of 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds.
“I thought (Lee) played well,” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “She had the advantage (in the post), and we utilized it. And obviously, she is able to take advantage of it. I thought she played well. I thought she played better defensively today, staying out of foul trouble.”
K-State (5-9, 0-7 Big 12) fell behind early, as Oklahoma jumped out to a 19-11 lead in the first quarter.
And the Sooners (6-7, 3-5) led 75-65 with 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats showed fight as they tried to end the worst start in conference play in nearly 30 years.
K-State had a 5-0 run to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 68-63 lead with 6:51 remaining. Oklahoma promptly responded with a 5-0 run to stretch the lead back to 10 points, 73-63.
With less than three minutes to play and down 78-71, K-State surged. It made five free throws, and coupled with a layup from Ayoka Lee, the hosts tied the game at 78 with 22 seconds remaining.
K-State forced a five-second violation on Oklahoma’s ensuing inbound play to give itself a chance to complete the comeback attempt.
After a timeout by Mittie, the Wildcats got the ball to Lee in the post for a game-winning shot attempt. Oklahoma’s defender hit Lee’s arm, but no foul was called. Lee’s shot bounced off the rim and Taylor Robertson of Oklahoma grabbed the rebound and immediately was fouled, resulting in two free throws.
Robertson made both, and Oklahoma survived to head home with a two-point win.
“Another (game) that comes down to the wire,” Mittie said. “We played from behind most of today. We had trouble executing. I thought Oklahoma was playing extremely well — particularly their secondary scorers were shooting the ball well. That gave us problems early in trying to figure out who we could match up with. (Oklahoma’s) secondary players played really well. We struggled for a good portion of this game. We made some plays down the stretch to give us a chance.”
Mittie had little to say about the no-call on Lee’s final shot.
“At the end, (we) all saw the play” he said. “That was an unfortunate play at the end.”
Oklahoma had a well-rounded offensive effort, with four players scoring 15 or more points. Gabby Gregory led the Sooners in scoring with 19 points, Madi Williams had 18, Robertson finished with 16 and Tatum Veitenheimer chipped in 15. Oklahoma also knocked down 11 3-pointers.
“It limits what you can do,” Mittie said. “Any time a team is balanced. Any time (the opponent) has four or five (players) playing well, that certainly limits you. It was hard to find who was not hot, or find who you can maybe help a little bit more off of. (Oklahoma’s) balance is definitely a factor for them.”
K-State didn’t help itself offensively, once again struggling holding onto the ball. The Wildcats committed 15 turnovers, and the Sooners took full advantage — the visitors scored 17 points off the turnovers.
“The type of turnovers we had were frustrating,” Mittie said. “The majority of our turnovers were self-inflicted.”
Even so, K-State did clean up the turnover problem to allow itself to make a comeback attempt.
It just didn’t come soon enough.
“Our sense of urgency was not very good today,” Mittie said. “Assignments were not very good. We had a lot of mistakes today. Those were the things that were frustrating to me. It was really frustrating to me that I could not get players to move the ball to the right player. That was a problem all day long.”
They found a semblance of urgency late, as it went on an 11-0 level the game at 78-78. During the run, they came up with multiple defensive stops.
“We guarded (Oklahoma) a little better,” Mittie said.
“Lee was really solid in defending the rim, and was able to (fight) some plays off at the rim late to give us a chance, to give us an opportunity with 10 seconds to go. That was key.”