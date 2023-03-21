Through the first two rounds of the WNIT, the Kansas State women have made it look easy.
After stomping Wichita State at home in a 34-point victory last Thursday night, K-State handled Wyoming 71-55 Tuesday night in the second round of tournament play to advance to the Super 16 and move to 18-5 all-time in WNIT games.
The Wildcats shot a modest 38% (20-of-53) overall and 6-of-17 from 3-point distance while going 25-of-30 at the free-throw line. K-State won the rebounding battle 42-35 but committed 17 turnovers compared to the Cowgirls’ 16.
Three players finished with double-digit scoring for the Wildcats (19-16), led by sophomore point guard Serena Sundell’s game-high 20 points. Sundell shot 5-of-6 from the field and went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Her five assists put her over the top for the school record for assists in a sophomore season with 180 dimes.
“I had to adjust pretty early knowing that they were going to come trap when I got it to the baseline, which is an area I like to get the ball to, and I still think I could have done better down there and made some better reads and better passes,” Sundell said. “It’s just kind of finding the open player, at that point somebody has to be open.”
Fellow sophomore Jaelyn Glenn continued her memorable season by breaking the K-State WNIT single-game record for steals with a career-high tying six steals in three quarters. The Big 12 leader in steals topped Mariah White’s record of five steals recorded against Texas Southern on March 21, 2013. She is tied for second in program history for career games with five or more steals with eight.
“It’s kind of ironic because some of the growth you saw tonight because she had a rough game offensively,” said head coach Jeff Mittie. “But the growth is that you do the other things, and I think that’s what you see. Jae, she had five steals at halftime. So I mean, she was continuing to play defense, continuing to do the little things. She’s got great anticipatory skills... And she’s a competitor, so good for her. That’s a heck of a record to be a part of.”
Gabby Gregory added 19 points in the win, with 13 of those points coming in the first half. Brylee Glenn had 10 points, while Sarah Shematsi was close to a double-double, scoring nine points and grabbing nine rebounds.
K-State’s offense clicked in the first quarter, but sputtered at times in the other three periods. Luckily for the home team, the defense held the fort down the entire game.
Wyoming jumped out with a 5-0 lead with points off of K-State turnovers, but that was the only time the Cowgirls (23-11) held the lead.
K-State responded with a 15-2 run midway through the first quarter. Gregory, Brylee Glenn and Sundell powered the Wildcats with 20 of their 22 first-quarter points off of 5-of-6 shooting and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line.
“(For) as spotty as we were offensively tonight, that kind of a run is critical, because we weren’t able to play well enough (in the rest of the game) offensively to have another run like that,” Mittie said. “So we were stubborn defensively. That run pushed the lead out to where they really had trouble.”
K-State’s scoring spree earned a 22-12 advantage going into the second quarter.
Although the Wildcats were cold for a majority of the period, the defense held the Cowgirls to just eight points on a freezing-cold 3-of-14 mark from the field. K-State also forced six Wyoming turnovers in the quarter.
“I thought defensively we played well,” Mittie said. “Our game plan coming in, we need to get ball pressure on, and they do a good job of running things through the posts. They’re really good at running things through (center Allyson Fertig). (She’s) a really good player.”
K-State went into halftime with a comfortable 36-20 advantage.
K-State went 3-of-10 from the field and 0-for-2 from behind the arc in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Wyoming was finally finding its groove.
The Cowgirls’ offense outshot K-State in the third period, with 11 of its points coming from role players. While the Wildcats shot an uneasy 30%, Wyoming shot 6-of-17 from the field and drilled a pair of 3-point buckets.
The Wildcats led by double digits, 51-37, going into the fourth quarter. Former Wildcat Malene Pedersen led the Cowgirls in the fourth quarter with nine points, but K-State kept them away from any hopes of a comeback.
After two games at home, the Wildcats will head out on the road to face Washington in the Super 16 at 9 p.m. Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle.