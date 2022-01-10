Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie and players smile on the court after securing a victory against Baylor on Sunday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. After a 13-2 start to the season, the K-State women are ranked 25th after the most recent Associated Press poll was released on Monday.
After getting off to its best start since the 2008-09 season, the Kansas State women’s basketball team is back in the Associated Press poll for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The AP released its latest set of rankings Monday.
After receiving votes last week, the Wildcats start this week ranked 25th overall after a 3-0 start in Big 12 play. K-State recorded double-digit road wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia last week.
The Wildcats upset then-No. 10 Baylor on Jan. 2 to start conference play.
Their only two losses this season came on the road to a pair of teams ranked in the top four of the poll: No. 1 South Carolina and No. 4 North Carolina State.
K-State had a chance at another victory over a top-10 conference foe Tuesday, when No. 9 Iowa State visited Bramlage.
It marks the first time since Feb. 17, 2017 that a ranked K-State has hosted another ranked team at Bramlage. The Wildcats lost that game, 69-61, to No. 12 Texas.
K-State will have a chance at its first win as a ranked team against a ranked foe since the No. 17 K-State women beat No. 20 Iowa State, 59-52, on Jan. 17, 2009.
Check themercury.com for coverage of Tuesday night’s game between K-State and Iowa State.