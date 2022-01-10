010222_mer_spt_ksubaylorWBB-26.jpg

Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie and players smile on the court after securing a victory against Baylor on Sunday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. After a 13-2 start to the season, the K-State women are ranked 25th after the most recent Associated Press poll was released on Monday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

After getting off to its best start since the 2008-09 season, the Kansas State women’s basketball team is back in the Associated Press poll for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The AP released its latest set of rankings Monday.

After receiving votes last week, the Wildcats start this week ranked 25th overall after a 3-0 start in Big 12 play. K-State recorded double-digit road wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia last week.

The Wildcats upset then-No. 10 Baylor on Jan. 2 to start conference play.

Their only two losses this season came on the road to a pair of teams ranked in the top four of the poll: No. 1 South Carolina and No. 4 North Carolina State.

K-State had a chance at another victory over a top-10 conference foe Tuesday, when No. 9 Iowa State visited Bramlage.

It marks the first time since Feb. 17, 2017 that a ranked K-State has hosted another ranked team at Bramlage. The Wildcats lost that game, 69-61, to No. 12 Texas.

K-State will have a chance at its first win as a ranked team against a ranked foe since the No. 17 K-State women beat No. 20 Iowa State, 59-52, on Jan. 17, 2009.

Check themercury.com for coverage of Tuesday night’s game between K-State and Iowa State.

