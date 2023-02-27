02032023-mer-spt-kstatewbb-17
Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie directs his team in the fourth quarter of their Big 12 Conference game against Iowa State on Feb. 1 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State women's basketball came back from a 19-point deficit to tie the game early in the fourth quarter before falling flat in a 67-58 loss at West Virginia on Saturday.

Jaelyn Glenn knotted the contest at 45-45 with a 3-pointer with 9:28 remaining in the game, but the Wildcats (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) went the next seven-plus minutes without a field goal. They only scored four points on free throws during that stretch, allowing the Mountaineers to pull ahead by 13 at 62-49.

