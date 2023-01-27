01232023-mer-spt-kstatewbb-3
Kansas State guard Serena Sundell breaks free to the basket during the Wildcats’ 64-48 Big 12 Conference win against TCU last Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State women’s basketball’s late surge ran out of steam Wednesday night in an 82-74 loss at Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats (13-8, 2-6 Big 12) trailed 68-52 at the start of the fourth quarter before ratcheting up the defensive pressure and pulling within five points at 72-67 with four minutes to play. Subsequently, with its players looking visibly gassed, K-State went three minutes without scoring and the Cowgirls (14-6, 4-4 Big 12) made 10-of-14 free throws down the stretch to hold on for the victory.

