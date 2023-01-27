Kansas State women’s basketball’s late surge ran out of steam Wednesday night in an 82-74 loss at Oklahoma State.
The Wildcats (13-8, 2-6 Big 12) trailed 68-52 at the start of the fourth quarter before ratcheting up the defensive pressure and pulling within five points at 72-67 with four minutes to play. Subsequently, with its players looking visibly gassed, K-State went three minutes without scoring and the Cowgirls (14-6, 4-4 Big 12) made 10-of-14 free throws down the stretch to hold on for the victory.
Oklahoma State went the final six-plus minutes of the game without a field goal and committed eight turnovers in the fourth quarter while converting just two buckets.
Serena Sundell led four Wildcats in double-figures with 21 points. Sarah Shematsi contributed 15 points and Brylee Glenn had 12. Gabby Gregory, who didn’t practice all week because of the stomach flu and left the court at one point to vomit, scored 11.
K-State shot 43% (24-of-56) from the field and 38% (8-of-21) from long distance. In a physical contest, the Wildcats got to the free-throw line 20 times and made 18.
Naomie Alnatas and Terryn Milton each put up 17 for the Cowgirls. Taylen Collins had 16 and Lior Garzon had 11.
Oklahoma State went 47% (27-of-57) overall, 40% (10-of-25) from 3-point range and 78% (18-of-23) at the foul line.
“I think this was kind of a streaky game in general, not just the first half,” said K-State head coach Jeff Mittie in a written statement. “Milton had the first half. In the second half, they got it inside better and Garzon got loose when we were making a run for a couple of threes. They’ve got really good offensive weapons. And I thought in the second half, we did a really good job on their guards.”
The Cowgirls raced out to a 16-6 lead after 5 ½ minutes in the first quarter and, by the end of that period, were on top 25-14.
The Wildcats used a 10-2 run early in the second to cut their deficit to five points twice, but Oklahoma State managed to pull back to a 45-36 advantage at halftime.
A 9-0 Cowgirls scoring spree to open the third quarter gave them their largest lead of the game at 54-36 with 7:37 to play in the period. They matched that 18-point advantage twice more in the third before K-State began its comeback with a 15-4 run to start the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats forced a total of 20 Oklahoma State turnovers and scored 16 points off of them. K-State turned over the basketball 16 times, leading to 27 Cowgirls points.
Oklahoma State won the rebounding battle 35-26, and both teams scored 30 points in the paint.
Up next, the Wildcats will continue their road trip when they pay a visit to Kansas on Sunday in the first playing of the Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks (13-5, 3-4 Big 12) have lost four of their last five, including a 64-50 decision at No. 18 Iowa State on Saturday.