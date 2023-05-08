FvnoO-tXsBImunz.jpg
Buy Now

Louisville transfer forward Imani Lester wears a Kansas State uniform in a photo she posted on Twitter Monday morning along with an announcement of her commitment to Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie and staff.

 Courtesy photo

Kansas State women’s basketball picked up its second transfer of the offseason Monday when former Louisville player Imani Lester announced via Twitter her commitment to the Wildcats.

She is the second player K-State head coach Jeff Mittie and his staff have picked up from the Cardinals after Zyanna Walker revealed that she’d picked the Wildcats last month.

Recommended for you