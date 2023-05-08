Louisville transfer forward Imani Lester wears a Kansas State uniform in a photo she posted on Twitter Monday morning along with an announcement of her commitment to Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie and staff.
Kansas State women’s basketball picked up its second transfer of the offseason Monday when former Louisville player Imani Lester announced via Twitter her commitment to the Wildcats.
She is the second player K-State head coach Jeff Mittie and his staff have picked up from the Cardinals after Zyanna Walker revealed that she’d picked the Wildcats last month.
A 6-foot-3 forward from Raleigh, North Carolina, Lester redshirted her freshman season at Louisville in 2022-23 and will have all four years of eligibility at K-State.
“Let’s run this back!” she wrote on Twitter, including the hashtag “emaw.”
Lester was a four-star prospect out of North Raleigh Christian Academy. She was the No. 57 overall player in the class of 2022 and the No. 8 post player according to ESPN.
As a senior in high school, she guided her team to a 25-8 record and a state championship with 23 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in the title game. During her junior season, she averaged 16.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.4 blocks, 4.3 assists and 2.7 assists per game.
She played high school basketball for her father, Avie Lester, who played basketball at North Carolina State.
Before committing to Louisville, Lester received offers from several schools, including elite programs such as Duke, Connecticut, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Mississippi State.
Lester’s former Cardinals teammate, Walker — a 5-foot-11 guard who will enter her sophomore season — was the 2022 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year at Wichita Heights High School, where she averaged 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 5.1 steals per game as a senior. ESPN ranked her the No. 38 prospect in the class of 2022.
She played sparingly during her freshman season with the Cardinals, appearing in five games and scoring a total of eight points.
K-State lost junior 6-foot-7 center Taylor Lauterbach and 5-foot-8 freshman guard Mimi Gatewood to the transfer portal following the 2022-23 season.
Lauterbach landed at Virginia, while Gatewood has yet to announce a commitment to a school.