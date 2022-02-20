After a sloppy first half, Kansas State was able to turn up its offense and knock down more shots, which allowed the Wildcats to pull away for a 56-38 win over Oklahoma State Sunday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State held Oklahoma State to an astoundingly low point total in the first half. The Cowgirls made 2-of-25 shots and scored just six total points.
K-State (18-8, 8-6) did not shoot the ball well in the first half either, but the Wildcats’ 27.8% on 36 shots allowed them to hold a 22-6 lead at halftime.
“It was good to get off to a good start,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “I thought early we had our legs and were off in transition really well. We just could not shoot the ball very well. We had a lot of opportunities at the rim we could not finish. We just never could really get away from (Oklahoma State) in the first half like we wanted to.”
K-State did not make a 3-pointer in the first half (0-9), but junior Emilee Ebert course corrected in the second half by hitting the Wildcat’s first just 13 seconds into the third quarter.
“We talked about just keep shooting,” Ebert said. “We talked about taking better in-rhythm shots. That was an emphasis for us and that is what we came out and did. To see (the ball) go through the net obviously felt pretty good.”
It was the first of four 3s for K-State in the second half as the Wildcats were able to find much more success offensively in the third and fourth quarters.
K-State was led in scoring by by senior center Ayoka Lee, 17 points, and Ebert, 13 points.
Other contributions came from senior Laura Macke (8) and freshman Brylee Glenn (7) as seven players scored for the Wildcats to keep the offense more balanced.
What was special about the Wildcats’ performance was their defense. K-State held Oklahoma State (8-15, 3-11) to 38 points in the game — the third time this season the Wildcats have held teams to less than 40 points.
“I think our defense was really good,” Mittie said. “(Oklahoma State) had the same thing snowballing them. It gets contagious; sometimes games are like this. Especially in February, look at the second half. We knock down a 3 and then they knock down a 3. And you are like, ‘Oh, so now we are all going to make shots, right?’. Nobody could make (shots) in the first half.”
K-State led 34-21 with 2:56 remaining in the third quarter and went on a 7-2 scoring run to end the third quarter to hold a commanding 41-23 after the third quarter.
The Wildcats were able to grow their lead to as much as 24 in the fourth quarter.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for K-State and allows the Wildcats to stay in the top half of the Big 12 standings.
“Every game is important,” Mittie said. “Now we are down to the stretch. There are four regular season games left. I talked to them for the first time the other day about practicing at an NCAA tournament team level. I did not think we had done that in the previous couple weeks. They responded with a couple really good practices.”
This was the first home game for K-State since Mittie announced that his wife, Shanna, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Signs of support for Mitties were all over the Bramlage Collesium Sunday afternoon.
Sunday was also Play 4 Kay Pink Game. K-State wore special pink and white uniforms to celebrate cancer survivors in honor of Hall of Fame North Carolina State head coach Kay Yow who passed away in 2009 after a 22-year battle with breast cancer.
The Wildcats also wore special warm-ups with Shanna’s name on the back in honor of her fight.
“For me personally, I just wanted to coach well today,” Jeff Mittie said. “I just wanted (my players) to play hard. Since Shanna told them on Tuesday, we have not talked about it. I just wanted to coach well and help them — just get them to play hard and play together. I just told them thank you in the locker room for playing that way.”
Lee added that going into today’s game, there was a lot to play for.
“I think today, it just meant a little bit more,” Lee said. “It hits a little bit closer to home because we love Shanna; she is there for us on and off the court.”
Mittie also said that his priority is to be there for his wife, and “He will cross that bridge if that comes” on taking a leave of absence from coaching a game to be with his wife during this time.
Up next, K-State hosts No. 14 Texas on Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.
KANSAS STATE 56,
OKLAHOMA STATE 38
K-State (56)
Totals: 23-68 FG, 6-9 FT
Ayoka Lee 7-15 17, Emilee Ebert 5-13 13, Laura Macke 4-10 8, Brylee Glenn 3-6 7, Jaelyn Glenn 2-6 5, Cymone Goodrich 1-3 3, Serena Sundell 1-11 2.
Three-point field goals made: Ebert 2, Brylee Glenn 1, Jaelyn Glenn 1.
Oklahoma State (38)
Totals: 11-55 FG, 11-17 FT
Lauren Fields 2-15 10, Taylen Collins 2-5 8, Lexy Keys 2-13 6, Micah Dennis 2-7 4, Tori Garza 1-1 3, Abbie Winchester 1-3 2, Kassidy De Lapp 0-2 2-2 2, Macie James 0-3 1-1 1.
Three-point field goals made: Keys 2, Fields 2, Garza 1.