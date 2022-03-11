KANSAS CITY — The Kansas State women’s stay in the Big 12 tournament was a short one.
The Wildcats fell 72-65 to No. 7 Texas in the quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium Friday in a game that slipped away from K-State late in the third quarter.
After trailing by as much as 12 with a little over two minutes to play, the Wildcats managed to whittle the lead down to as little as five before the final buzzer.
"Well, I thought it was a heck of a game," head coach Jeff Mittie said. "I thought we made a really good push back at them after they pushed away from us at the end of the third ... I thought we made some good plays down the stretch and thought our group kept fighting and gave us a chance."
K-State grabbed a quick 6-5 lead early in the ball game after hitting three straight buckets, but Sundell picked up her second foul of the game and had to sit.
The Wildcats then turned it over six times in the next five minutes before Mittie put both Sundell and Ayoka Lee back in the game. The two broke the three-plus minute shooting slump on a Lee layup off a nice pass to Sundell.
Texas hit a shot at the buzzer and went into the second quarter up 11-8.
K-State trailed by four early in the second quarter when Texas broke away on a 10-2 run, stretching its lead to 11.
The Longhorns hit three 3s in the quarter and led by as much as 13.
K-State responded with a 10-2 run of its own to close the half and trailed by just five, 32-27, heading into the break.
The Wildcats got as close as four multiple times in the third quarter including after Sundell made K-State’s first of two 3s on the night.
K-State scored on three straight possessions late in the third quarter, each score cutting Texas’ lead to four before Longhorn Aliyah Matharu hit back-to-back 3s to trigger a 10-0 run to close out the third quarter.
Matharu was on fire all night, finishing the game with five 3s.
K-State had a shooting percentage 11 points higher than the Longhorns by the end of the night, and the Wildcats hit one more bucket than Texas, but the seven UT 3s were the difference and turnovers for the Wildcats were the difference.
"We shot 51%," Mittie said. "I thought our group attacked well. I thought we did some things better than we had the previous games against Texas, but, yeah. We shot well enough to win. We shot well enough to win and we did some things good enough to win. We didn't have enough shots and we didn't have enough possessions, and part of that was the turnovers."
Foul trouble also continued to plague K-State as both Sundell and Brylee Glenn picked up their fourth fouls in the game midway through the third.
"I think Texas did a good job of driving it at us," Mittie said. "They're a step quicker in some areas, and if you're late on a play you're going to pick up some fouls."
Mittie expressed frustration with the officiating and the physical play that's hindered the Wildcats all season during Big 12 play.
"Now, I happen to think that there are some fouls the other way that if they called the game would be cleaner, because this damn thing is a wrestling match and it's been that way all year," Mittie said. "And our league is criticized across the country for it, too. You read articles all the time about there is no freedom of movement in the Big XII ... It's been that way all year. We have to play through it. It's not changing. It's not going to change this year. I will say this: I thought our group did some things better against the physicality than we had the previous game.
A 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter highlighted by an Emilee Ebert 3 got K-State back within seven, but despite holding Texas without a field goal for 6:21, the Wildcats only got closer than seven after a 3 from Jaelyn Glenn with 15 seconds to play cut Texas’ lead to five.
Lee led K-State with 16 points followed by 15 for Ebert and 11 for Sundell.
Texas forward Lauren Ebo led all players with 17 points.
K-State must now wait until Selection Sunday to find out its postseason fate. Despite the shaky end to the regular season and the loss to Texas, they are still projected to be solidly in the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament and are picked to be anywhere from an 8 to an 11 seed.
"I think while this isn't a great outcome, there are things to build off of from this game," Lee said. "I think there were points where we executed things we had just put in really well, and I think with that we have to take what we didn't do so well and build off of it and go back and work on those things."
The women’s NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.