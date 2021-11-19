After a strong showing in the first half for the Kansas State women's basketball team, No. 5 North Carolina State pulled away in the final two quarters to hand the Wildcats their first loss of a the season: a 90-69 defeat in the final game of the Preseason WNIT Friday in Raleigh, N.C.
K-State (4-1) led at points during the first half, and only trailed by 10 at halftime and 11 heading into the fourth quarter. But a 63.2 shooting percentage in the final period, including a 11-2 run, lifted the Wolfpack to a lopsided win.
"I really think that you don't like walking out of here like this, but as I told them in the locker room, I believe NC State had to play really well to beat us," K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said in a release. "And they knew they were in a fight, and give them credit for raising up and playing well. We give our young players credit for not coming in here and being intimidated about the atmosphere. And if we can build off of this game, this will be a real positive force, no doubt about it."
Freshman point guard Serena Sundell had a huge game for the Wildcats, leading all players with 21 points on 6-for-14 shooting, including a 5-for-11 mark behind the arc. The game is the second straight that Sundell has set a career-high scoring total.
Sundell also had six assists against four turnovers.
"In a fast-paced game, I thought she played fantastic," Mittie said. "I thought she ran the team well and had a good connection with everybody. Executed the plays well, but also didn't stop playing."
Junior center Ayoka Lee turned in another strong performance, putting up 19 points and 11 rebounds for her third straight double-double.
Lee also had a game-high five blocks.
"I thought (Lee) battled all night," Mittie said. "I know she had some fans stop her on the way out, telling her that was a great performance. And I think she showed a lot tonight against one of the best centers in the country."
Freshmen Jaelyn and Brylee Glenn also made meaningful contributions. Jaelyn had eight points and Brylee had seven off the bench. Senior guard Cymone Goodrich had six.
N.C. State (4-1) had four players score in double-figures, led by senior center Elissa Cunane, who had 18 points. Diamond Johnson had 13, Kayla Jones and Raina Perez each had 12.
K-State only committed 12 turnovers in the game, but the Wolfpack capitalized, turning those errors into 20 points.
"They took advantage of every little mistake we made, and that ends up being the difference in a game like this, against a talented team like that," Mittie said. "Hopefully we can grow from that and not make the same mistakes."
The Wildcats return to Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday to start a three-game home stand. They'll face Abilene Christian at 6:30 p.m.