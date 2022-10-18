Big 12 Media Day Basketball

Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie speaks to the media during Big 12 women's basketball media day Tuesday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last year’s Kansas State women’s basketball team was one of the best defensive squads in the Big 12, but ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Wildcats' defense is not where it needs to be.

“Unusually at this time of the year, the offense seems to be ahead of the defense right now,” said head coach Jeff Mittie at Big 12 media day on Tuesday. “That is really unusual.”

