KANSAS CITY — Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie told his team ahead of its game with Texas Tech Thursday not to expect him to direct the offense each time up the court.

It wasn’t an abdication of responsibility, but rather an indication of how quickly he wanted the Wildcats to move when they had the ball. The game plan paid off, and ninth-seeded K-State combined disruptive defense with an aggressive offensive approach in a 79-69 win over the eighth-seeded Lady Raiders in the first round of the Big 12 tournament at Municipal Auditorium.

