Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie knew his team needed a couple extra tools going into next season.
While the Wildcats will return a solid nucleus of experienced and talented players from this year’s NCAA Tournament second round squad, the young group had some deficits that proved to be its Achilles heel down the stretch.
“We were the lowest percentage 3-point shooting team in the league,” Mittie said. “When we got to the spring, that was an area where we said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get better here.’”
The Wildcats shot 28.5% from long distance in 2021-22.
With more than 1,000 players entering the transfer portal in search of greener pastures, the K-State coaches knew there was a good chance they could pluck out a couple names to help them overcome that deficit.
They found what they were looking for in Gabby Gregory and Gisela Sanchez.
A career 33.1% 3-point shooter, Gregory is a 5-foot-11 transfer guard from Oklahoma with three years under her belt. She was the Sooners’ second-leading scorer with 16.6 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21. She was a unanimous Big 12 All-Freshman team pick in 2019-20, starting 22 times during her first season and averaging 11.3 points per game.
An injury plagued her junior season, keeping her out of Oklahoma’s entire non-conference schedule and dropping her playing time from 37.5 minutes per game last year to just 7.9 minutes per game in 2021-22.
“(Gregory is) a three-level scorer,” Mittie said. “She gets to the free-throw line, knocks down 3s, got a nice mid-range game to her. But he’s coming off a year where she was just not healthy, and by the time she got healthy, she was so out of rhythm that it was just difficult for her to get any minutes in the rotation. Obviously, the goal is for her to return to where she was at as a sophomore, because she was one of the best players in the Big 12 as a sophomore.”
Sanchez, a native of Barcelona, Spain, joins the Wildcats after playing her freshman year at Arizona. There, the 6-foot-3 forward averaged 2.9 points per game, including a career-high 15 points against Rutgers on Nov. 27. She made 20 appearances off the bench, averaged 7.25 minutes per contest and went 7-of-16 behind the arc.
“This is a player that faces the basket, shoots the 3 very well, is an attacker,” Mittie said. “I think she can really complement and knock some shots down, which is something that we struggled with late in the year.”
The transfer portal gives, but it also takes away. Rachel Ranke, Jada Moore and Malene Petersen all departed K-State after the season.
Ranke, a redshirt senior from Burnsville, Minnesota, missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season because of an injury and underwent a successful back surgery in late January. Ranke sits at 40th in school history with 1,037 points and is tied for sixth in career 3-pointers made with 230.
Denver-based sophomore Moore played in 29 of the Wildcats’ 33 games this season and averaged 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in an average of 11.6 minutes of action.
Pedersen redshirted her freshman year in 2021-22 while recovering from injury and didn’t see action in a K-State uniform.
“There’s all kinds of reasons for players to go in (the transfer portal), but in our case, I think it was for the right reasons,” Mittie said. “Our group really handled it the right way. They committed to the team all the way until the very end, and then when the season ended, we had good conversations. They just decided it was time to make a move.”
The goal, as always, is for the incoming players to more than make up for the outgoing players. With the Wildcats returning their top 5 scorers — including All-American Ayoka Lee — and bringing in a freshman class that ranks 62nd in the nation according to ASGR Basketball, the opportunity to build on this year’s 20-13 record certainly exists.
Lee averaged 22 points and 10.3 points per game this season, including an NCAA Division I record-breaking 61-point performance against Oklahoma on Jan. 23. Mittie said she played through a “significant” bone bruise in her knee late in the year, so her offseason focus will be recovery.
“The goal for her this summer is just to get some rest,” he said. “We probably won’t even put any strain on that knee until probably July sometime. … For her, as a veteran, she can get little more rest than the young ones and come back ready to go.”
Among those “young ones” are Serena Sundell, Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn, who all saw considerable playing time as true freshmen in 2021-22. Sundell started all 33 games as K-State’s primary point guard and averaged 10.6 points and 5.2 assists per game. Jaelyn Glenn started 32 games and scored 6.6 points per game, while Brylee Glenn started 27 games and averaged 8.2 points per game.
“You hope they use what they learned this year, because they played significant minutes, they had to go through the hills and valleys of the season, they had to navigate good play with being on the floor when they were struggling,” Mittie said. “I thought they did a great job of that. I thought they played very well. Now, what they do with that information this summer, if they can use that information and work hard and continue to do those things, then the future is bright for those young ones.”
Indeed, the future is bright for the Wildcats, and it might even be brightly colored moving forward.
The K-State coaching staff sported lavender tops on the sideline in the Wildcats’ 50-40 win over Washington State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, leading some to wonder if they would incorporate the color into their on-court uniforms like their men’s basketball counterparts.
“I don’t want to play the spoiler alert, but I would say that there’s a pretty good chance of that,” Mittie said. “...We’re kind of exploring that with Nike right now. There are some options, so we’re taking a look at them here in the next couple weeks. I wouldn’t be surprised if that happened.”