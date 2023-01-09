Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie was nonplussed Saturday after his team’s 77-70 home loss to West Virginia.

The Wildcats (12-4, 1-2 Big 12) trailed for all but 51 seconds and fell behind by as many as 15 points in the third quarter before a furious comeback brought them within one with just over eight minutes remaining in the game.

Tags

Recommended for you