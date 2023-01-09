Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie was nonplussed Saturday after his team’s 77-70 home loss to West Virginia.
The Wildcats (12-4, 1-2 Big 12) trailed for all but 51 seconds and fell behind by as many as 15 points in the third quarter before a furious comeback brought them within one with just over eight minutes remaining in the game.
But the Mountaineers outscored K-State 7-2 over the final 83 seconds of the contest to pull away for the hard-fought victory.
“I’m perplexed a little bit that we would not be ready for the physicality of this game,” Mittie said. “I’m surprised by that. Disappointed that that message isn’t important enough with them right now. We have now gone all three league games where we have been hit early by our opponents. That’s a concern.”
West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big 12) bullied the Wildcats inside on offense, scoring 40 of their 77 points in the paint and hitting 55.3% (21-of-38) of their 2-point field goals.
The Mountaineers shot 47% (27-of-58) overall and went 17-of-23 at the free-throw line. They got 22 points out Ja’Naiya Quinerly, while Jayla Hemingway and Kylee Blacksten each scored 20.
Meanwhile, K-State went just 35% (23-of-66) from the field and 23% (7-of-30) from 3-point distance. It also went 17-of-23 at the foul line.
Gabby Gregory led four Wildcats in double figures with 26 points. Serena Sundell added 14 points and eight assists, Jaelyn Glenn had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Brylee Glenn put up 10 points. Brylee Glenn sustained a lower-leg injury late in the first half and did not return.
“There’s always factors in a game,” Mittie said. “We hope that we have everybody healthy, and we hope that we don’t have foul trouble, but these are just part of playing sports. You’re going to have a player go down. You’re going to have a player in foul trouble. Brylee was playing well at the time, but we needed other players to step up.”
K-State took its only lead of the game at 5-4 1 1/2 minutes into the game before a Hemingway layup less than a minute late gave West Virginia the advantage for good.
The Mountaineers led 19-15 after the first quarter and 42-32 at halftime. Quinerly scored five straight to open the second half and to put West Virginia up 47-32. Later, after Kyah Watson’s 3-pointer made the Mountaineers’ advantage 56-42, the Wildcats closed the final 3:30 of the third period on a 10-2 run to cut their deficit to 58-55 headed to the fourth.
Gregory made a layup to make it 58-57 West Virginia with 9:18 to play in the game. K-State got within a single point twice more at 60-59 and 62-61. But the Wildcats shot 22.7% (5-of-22) from the field in the final quarter while the Mountaineers went 10-of-14 at the free-throw line.
“They got to the free-throw line way too much, we were fouling a lot,” said Emilee Ebert, who scored three points and had three assists. “Our defense is going to have to be better. We didn’t want them at the free-throw line as much as they were, and that was a problem for us because we couldn’t string stops in a row.”
The Wildcats had chances late. Ebert made a free throw to draw within two at 70-68 with 1:42 left, but Blacksten buried a triple for West Virginia and Sundell turned the ball over on K-State’s next possession. Watson missed a layup at the other end, but Quinerly pulled down the offensive board and Blacksten scored underneath.
All of a sudden, the Mountaineers’ lead had ballooned to 75-68.
“’Consistency’ is a word that Coach said,” Sundell said. “I think we needed to get stops in a row. We just couldn’t seem to put something together. ... Offensively, we needed to execute some plays at the end of the stretch, and we just didn’t. We’ve got to get back to work and be ready to make some changes coming up.”
The loss snapped a nine-game home winning streak for the Wildcats, who now trail the all-time series with West Virginia 17-7.
K-State will get back to action Wednesday when it travels to Ames, Iowa, to tangle with No. 15 Iowa State. The Cyclones (10-3, 2-1 Big 12) fell to No. 17 Oklahoma 72-69 on Sunday.
For the Wildcats, the focus ahead of that game will be on adequate preparation.
“We’ve just got to come into practice and practice like how we’re going to play,” Sundell said. “It’s easy to go through the motions and nothing’s really going to prepare you for the game until you get into that game. But we’ve got to do a better job of mentally being there and also physically being prepared.”