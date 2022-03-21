Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee (50) attempts to shoot as North Carolina State’s Elissa Cunane (33) defends during the first half of a second round game of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday. K-State lost 89-57, ending the Wildcats’ season.
The Kansas State women’s basketball team’s upset bid of No. 1-seeded North Carolina State started strong but burned out quickly as the Wildcats’ season came to a close with an 89-57 loss Monday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Serena Sundell led K-State (20-13) with 17 points while Ayoka Lee added 12, but offense did not come easily, especially for the supporting cast.
The Wildcats shot just 39% overall and 7-of-25 from 3-point range while being outrebounded 38-25 and turning the ball over 16 times.
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack (31-3) went a blistering 55% from the floor, which included 9-of-19 shooting from long distance and points from all 13 players.
However, the game opened like a dream for the Wildcats. Just six seconds in, Sundell buried a triple, and although the Wolfpack responded with a 3 of their own from Raina Perez on the other end, the Wildcats got back-to-back buckets from Ayoka Lee and Sundell to go ahead 7-3 with 7:50 left in the first quarter.
Lee drew a foul on Elissa Cunane, NC State’s three-time AP All-American, with 6:37 left in the period, and as Cunane went to the bench with her second foul, Lee hit both free throws to put her team up 9-3.
But the Wolfpack didn’t miss a beat after that.
They closed the first quarter on a 14-4 run, which included five points from Camille Hobby, who replaced Cunane off the bench. Despite only trailing 17-13, K-State shot just 3-of-12 in the initial 10 minutes and scored its final six points at the foul line.
With Lee on the bench with her second foul, N.C. State picked up right where it left off in the second quarter. This time, it used a 14-2 spree to take a 31-15 lead with 5 1/2 minutes left before halftime.
The Wildcats never mounted an offensive response and couldn’t keep up on defense. By the intermission, the Wolfpack had a 43-27 advantage and they coasted into the Sweet 16 by outscoring K-State 46-30 in the second half.
The Wildcats beat Washington State 50-40 in the opening round of the tournament on Saturday and end their season with a 20-13 overall record.
They have just three seniors on this year’s team, all of which could return for a COVID-year next season.