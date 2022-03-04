Kansas State had opportunities to win the game with the final shot of both regulation and the first overtime, but it were unable in the Wildcats’ 74-62 double overtime loss to West Virginia on senior day Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State was only able to score one basket in the second free period as West Virginia found its stride offensively and outscored K-State 14-2 to put away the game.
It was the first time inhead coach Jeff Mittie’s tenure that a game went into second overtime.
Mittie said the execution at the end of regulation and first overtime, when the opportunity was there for the game-winning shot, was “not very good.”
“We had two different breakdowns on two different type layup type looks,” Mittie said. “Neither were run correctly. At the end of regulation, when (Emilee) Ebert had that tip in, we end up getting decent looks on that we just don’t get the (basket) to go (in).”
Other than a basket in the paint from junior forward Ayoka Lee in the second overtime, the Wildcats (18-11, 8-9) were unable to hit any other shots, going 1-of-5 from the field and 0-for-4 from beyond the arc in the second overtime.
“I think they were tentative shots,” Mittie said. “I think we did not have a group on the floor that was confident to take those shots in that moment. I think they were tentative (and) unsure. … I think at that point the turnovers weighed on their mind. I thought we had opportunities to shoot (the ball) earlier in the possession. We were turning down some better looks, and then at the end of the shot clock we had tough shots.”
West Virginia (14-13, 7-10) started the game off strong and held a 19-7 lead after the first quarter. The Wildcats struggled offensively in the first quarter as the hosts did not get a field goal — a layup from Lee — until 4:20 remained in the first quarter.
K-State was able to able to generate more offense in the second quarter. The Wildcats made four 3s to cut into the deficit and trailed West Virginia by just seven points, 33-26, at halftime.
“(West Virginia) was doing a good job (guarding) Lee — they were not allowing Lee to have easy catches,” Mittie said. “We were not doing a very good job of moving the defense. In the second quarter, we moved the defense better, we got the game in transition (and) got some shots to go. We got ourselves back in the game and were only down seven at half(time). Tonight, the issue was a lot of self-inflicted problems. We had every opportunity to win this game. We had it right in front of us. We had the plays in front of us. We just did not make them.”
K-State was not able to get its first lead until 3:38 remained in the third quarter. West Virginia quickly regained the lead, but the Wildcats were able to respond and take it back, leading 47-45 at the end of the third quarter.
One of the big reasons K-State was able to get over the hump and take the lead was Lee.
The junior was able to have success in the paint, scoring 13 points in the third quarter after putting up just seven points in the first half.
She finished with a 24 points which led the Wildcats in scoring.
“We tried to move the defense a little bit better with some pass fakes and some things, (because Oklahoma) was bringing some back side help,” Mittie said. “We were trying to move the defense a little bit better. I think (Lee) posted up better.”
The Wildcats have now lost three straight games and seven of their last 10.
K-State finishes its regular season at TCU on Saturday.
KANSAS STATE (62)
Totals: 19-61 FG, 20-31 FT
Ayoke Lee 9-16, 6-9, 24, Serena Sundell 3-16, 7-10, 15, Jaelyn Glenn, 3-13, 8, Emilee Ebert, 0-2, 7-10, 7, Brylee Glenn, 2-8, 0-2, 4, Cymone Goodrich, 2-3, 4.
Three-point field goals made: Jaelyn Glenn (2), Serena Sundell (2)
WEST VIRGINIA (74)
Totals: 26-57, 17-21 FT
Esmery Martinez 8-17, 4-5, 22, Madisen Smith, 7-18, 5-6, 22, Ja’Naiya Quinerly, 4-16, 1-2, 9, Savannah Samuel, 2-4, 2-2, 6, Yemiyah Morris, 2-2, 2-2, 6, Kari Niblack, 1-6, 2-2, 4, A’riana Gray, 1-1, 1-2, 3, Jayla Hemingway, 1-2, 2.
Three-point field goals made: Madisen Smith (3), Esmery Martinez (2)