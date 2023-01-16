01162023-mer-spt-kstatewbb-1
Kansas State guards Brylee Glenn, left, and Serena Sundell tie up Texas Tech guard Bre’Amber Scott during their Big 12 Conference game Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats lost to the Red Raiders, 85-65.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Bre’Amber Scott and Jasmine Shavers lit up the scoreboard at Bramlage Coliseum Saturday evening.

Unfortunately for the 4,881 home fans in attendance, Scott and Shavers wore road-team red as they combined for 63 points and powered Texas Tech to a 85-65 win over Kansas State.

