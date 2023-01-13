Jaelyn Glenn played a masterful game Wednesday night but it wasn't enough as Kansas State women's basketball fell at No. 15 Iowa State 67-56.
Glenn logged her second-straight double-double, putting up 17 points and 10 rebounds along with a career-high six steals, three assists and two blocks.
However, Glenn was the only Wildcat to reach double figures in points. K-State (12-5, 1-3 Big 12) struggled to score, going just 33% (20-of-60) from the field and 28% (8-of-29) from 3-point distance.
Serena Sundell had eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Gabby Gregory, the Big 12's leading scorer averaging 20.8 points per game, managed just nine points on 3-of-14 shooting.
"(Iowa State was) real physical, and then when (Gregory) got down low, they didn't bail her out," said Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie. "...She's got a really good turnaround jumper, but I think she just felt like she had some angles that she could take advantage of. And I'll give Iowa State credit because I think that they, for the most part, really walled her off well down low, and then when you're not shooting it as well from the three, they just didn't give her anything easy from that arc."
And yet, despite its difficulty scoring, K-State's defense kept it in the game throughout. The Cyclones (11-3, 3-1 Big 12) also had a tough shooting night, hitting 38% (23-of-61) of their total shots and 31% (10-of-32) of their 3-point attempts.
Iowa State outrebounded the Wildcats 42-37 and forced 12 K-State turnovers while coughing up 11 of its own.
The Wildcats fell behind 13-5 early and played catch-up the rest of the way. K-State used a 10-2 run from the 1:34 mark of the first period to the 5:07 mark of the second to tie the game at 20-20 before the Cyclones' Lexi Donarski hit back-to-back-to-back triples.
Not to be dismayed, the Wildcats closed the first half by outscoring Iowa State 9-3 to go into the locker room down 32-29.
The Cyclones scored five straight to start the third and then K-State scored six in a row to pull within two at 37-35. But Iowa State kept responding, and went on a 9-3 scoring spree to open a 51-40 lead with 99 seconds left in the third.
Gregory made a layup and Glenn buried one of her five triples at the buzzer to slice the Cyclones' advantage to 51-45 going to the fourth.
Emily Ryan scored the first six points of the final period to put Iowa State up 57-45. The Cyclones built their lead up to as many as 14 before Gregory scored to get the Wildcats within six at 62-56 with 2:32 remaining.
However, those were K-State's final points of the game as Iowa State held on for the double-digit victory.
"I thought our group battled. I did," Mittie said. We just couldn't make enough shots to string together and we couldn't get enough stops. We got some stops — we held them to a pretty low field goal percentage for them. — but we had trouble getting to the free-throw line, getting anything easy.
"To their credit, their defense was really physical. Their defense was really good. They kept us in front, didn't give us anything easy, so those runs are harder to make. And I thought our group battled back but we just couldn't string enough scores together and, ultimately, couldn't get plays when we needed them."
The loss was the Wildcats' second straight and their fifth in a row against the Cyclones.
K-State will return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (13-4, 1-3 Big 12) fell to No. 19 Oklahoma on Wednesday.