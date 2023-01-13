01092023-mer-spt-kstatewbb-10
Kansas State guard Jaelyn Glenn moves to the basket during the Wildcats' 77-70 Big 12 Conference loss to West Virginia last Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. Glenn led K-State with 17 points and 10 rebounds Wednesday in a 67-56 road loss to No. 15 Iowa State.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Jaelyn Glenn played a masterful game Wednesday night but it wasn't enough as Kansas State women's basketball fell at No. 15 Iowa State 67-56.

Glenn logged her second-straight double-double, putting up 17 points and 10 rebounds along with a career-high six steals, three assists and two blocks.

