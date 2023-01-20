The downward skid continues for Kansas State women’s basketball.
The Wildcats (12-7, 1-5 Big 12) lost their fourth straight game Wednesday evening in a 69-48 road defeat at Baylor, a place they haven’t won since 2003.
Once again, K-State had trouble shooting the basketball, going 30% (18-of-60) from the field and 19% (6-of-32) from 3-point range. The Wildcats committed 16 turnovers and lost the rebounding battle 44-37.
The Bears — who had lost two in a row and were unranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in 19 years — shot at a 43% (29-of-68) clip and went 30% (7-of-23) on their 3-point attempts.
"Their ball movement was pretty good but they were really reversing the ball well against the zone,” said K-State head coach Jeff Mittie in a written statement. “We're behind. We're behind from a defensive standpoint and then we just couldn't make a shot. I mean, we have really struggled making shots and in stretches, in total, we have pretty good looks, honestly; decent looks and shots. To win on the road, you're going to have to make some shots. I mean, we're 6-of-32 from 3, and too many turnovers in a game like this. This was not a really high-possession game. That's too many turnovers."
Defensively, the Wildcats held Baylor (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) to nine points in the first quarter on 4-of-17 shooting. However, they couldn’t create much separation, putting up just 11 points of their own on 5-of-17 shooting.
The Bears flipped their offensive fortunes in the second quarter, outscoring K-State 21-7 and hitting 7-of-15 attempts. The Wildcats, meanwhile, had their worst shooting period of the game, going 3-of-17 from the field.
Baylor led 30-18 at halftime and doubled up K-State fewer than 90 seconds into the third quarter when Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored six straight points.
The Wildcats improved their shooting percentage to 50% in the third but did that with only 12 shots, as they coughed up six turnovers in the period. The Bears took a 49-32 lead to the fourth quarter.
After failing to score in double digits the past two games, Gabby Gregory led K-State with 13 points on 4-of-18 shooting. Jaelyn Glenn had 11 points and eight rebounds, Serena Sundell had 10 points and Heavenly Greer had a career-high 10 points and five boards off the bench.
"(Gregory) has got the green light,” Mittie said. “It was good to see her get a couple to go down in the fourth quarter because she's really struggled of late. Good to see her get a couple to go down. Good to see Serena get one down for us because both of them have been struggling knocking shots down over the last 10 days, and both are good shooters and both have had pretty good looks. But yeah, Gabby is one that I think has gotten a little bit frustrated and that has impacted her shooting the ball very well."
Littlepage-Buggs paced Baylor with 19 points, while Ja’Mee Asberry contributed 18 and Sarah Andrews contributed 12.
The Wildcats will look to get back on track at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when they host TCU at Bramlage Coliseum. The Horned Frogs (6-11, 0-6 Big 12) lost at home to No. 15 Oklahoma 93-66 on Wednesday.