No. 25 Kansas State kept itself close to No. 11 Iowa State in the first half despite some struggles offensively.
The Wildcats had the lead for 21 seconds in the first quarter and only trailed by one, 26-25, with 55 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
But five unanswered points for the Cyclones to end the first half resulted in a six-point lead, 31-25, giving the hosts a surge heading into halftime.
The Cyclones continued that surged into the second half ending with a 70-55 Wildcat loss Wednesday night.
K-State (16-6, 6-4 Big 12) struggled on the offensive end. The main emphasis for the Wildcats is to feed junior center Ayoka Lee, and she did not record her first basket until 8:16 remained in the second quarter.
Lee had a difficult time with how well Iowa State’s defenders guarded her in the paint, but she also missed multiple baskets.
It added up to just a 12-point performance for the 6-foot-6 center. Lee made only 6-of-16 of field goals.
It was freshman guard Jaelyn Glenn who led the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points. Glenn made 3-of-6 field goal attempts.
Iowa State made it difficult for the Wildcats to get many good looks in the paint, leading K-State to try to get their points from behind the 3-point line.
However, the Wildcats made just 6-of-24 which bogged them down as the game progressed.
After scoring only four points in the first half, Lee was able to have a little more success in the third quarter.
She scored four points in the first two minutes of the third quarter and scored the first six points of the fourth quarter for the Wildcats.
K-State scored just eight points in the third quarter along with a jump shot made by Glenn.
Iowa State did not struggle on offense in the third quarter on the other hand as the Cyclones scored 16 points – nine of which came from 3 – which allowed the hosts to have a 47-33 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Cyclones made seven 3s – five in the second half – which helped them comfortable control the second half.
They had four players finished in double figures in scoring for a balanced offensive attack.
K-State will return home on Saturday and will face a Texas Tech team that beat them on the road on Jan. 15.
Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.