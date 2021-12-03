Kansas State women’s basketball will face its biggest challenge of the season Friday evening when they travel to face the No. 1 team in the country, South Carolina.
The Gamecocks come into the game with an 8-0 record and wins over both teams currently tied for No. 2 in this week’s AP poll: North Carolina State and Connecticut. They’ve also beaten No. 18 Oregon.
“This is one of the best defensive teams I’ve ever seen,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “This is one of the most complete rosters I’ve seen. They’re winning by a margin of close to 30 a game and they’re holding opponents to 50 points a game and their schedule has been a top 10 schedule.
This is the first time that the Wildcats have faced a No. 1 team in the non-conference since they hosted No. 1 UConn on Dec. 11, 2016. It will be the sixth time in school history that they’ve faced a top-ranked team outside of conference play.
K-State has some experience playing a top 10 team on the road already this season thanks to their 90-69 loss to NC State several weeks ago. The Wildcats managed to keep things close through three quarters in that game before the talented Wolfpack pulled away late.
Now K-State hopes that lessons learned a couple weeks ago can come in clutch versus South Carolina.
“We’ve only had one away game and that was against NC State so we know exactly what we’re getting into,” Sundell said. “Overall, it’s just a big opportunity for us. We’re kind of going in there with nothing to lose really, so we’re just going to go in and play hard and play together and see what we can do.”
The Gamecocks returned all five starters from last year’s Final Four team and are led by junior center Aliyah Boston who is averaging 16.3 point per game on 60.9% shooting from the field along with junior guard Zia Cook and senior guard Destanni Henderson who are both averaging a touch over 12 points per game.
“They’re also one of the most punishing rebound teams,” Mittie said. “You’re not going to get second chances very often and they get a ton of second chances. So, can you rebound the basketball? We’re going to be mismatched in some spots. We’re going to have to rebound the basketball the best we can. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
The game tips tonight at 6 p.m. on SEC Network Plus on ESPN Plus.
Ranke still out with injury
Senior guard Rachel Ranke remains out with an undisclosed injury.
Mittie hoped that the senior would be back in action by this point but the Ranke’s level of recovery is not there yet.
There is hope, however, that the Wildcats can still get her back before Big 12 play after the first of the year.
“It’s going to be later than sooner,” Mittie said. “It just hasn’t progressed how we’d like. She’s trying to get into a rehab situation here but mainly what she’s been doing is resting so we haven’t even progressed to a spot where she might be back on the floor. I think it’s probably more realistic that, if we’re able to start progressing, maybe by December 15 we can revisit a return to play.”