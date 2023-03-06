02242023-mer-spt-kstatewbb-8
Kansas State forward Sarah Shematsi attempts a 3-pointer during the Wildcats’ 63-45 Big 12 Conference win over Kansas on Feb. 22 at Bramlage Coliseum. Shematsi scored 11 points in the Wildcats’ 80-52 loss to Texas on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Kansas State women’s basketball conference slate ended the same way it began: with an overwhelming defeat at the hands of Texas.

The Wildcats (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) fell to the 12th-ranked Longhorns 80-52 Saturday to close their regular-season schedule. Much like the first matchup — an 87-41 K-State loss on Dec. 31 — this was one in which the Wildcats were outgunned from the start.

