One of the longest losing streaks in Kansas State women’s basketball history appeared finally would meet its end Wednesday night.
With 3:24 remaining in the fourth quarter of its game against Texas Tech, K-State held a 71-61 lead.
Ayoka Lee, the Wildcats' star center, fouled out midway through the final period.
That spelled doom for K-State's chances at winning.
The Wildcats couldn't find a way to score without Lee, and the Lady Raiders scored 10 unanswered points to tie the game at 71 and force overtime.
The momentum stayed with the hosts in the extra period, as Texas Tech outscored the Wildcats 12-4 in overtime to take an 83-75 come-from-behind win at home.
It marked the Wildcats' (5-10, 0-8) eighth straight loss, extending their worst start to a season in league play since dropping their first 10 contests in the Big Eight Conference in 1992-93.
K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said he could feel the sense of dread from his players in the huddle after regulation ended.
“I did not feel much confidence in (the huddle),” Mittie said. “You are disappointed you have given up the lead. You know you have got to control some things early (in overtime). We got a couple of looks, but they were not very good, and we just could not get off to a quick start.
Mittie said the offensive struggles in the fourth-quarter crumble aren't hard to decipher.
“We don’t have a lot of players who have a lot ability (to score in crunch time),” Mittie said. “I thought we took some weak shots. We were wanting fouls. We got some players (on the court) who aren’t really confident in that phase of the game right now — that stretch the last three minutes. That is a hard way to play.”
It was a dramatic change in fortunes from the Wildcats.
K-State players had smiles across their faces as shots were falling in the first three quarters. By overtime, an angry Mittie earned a technical foul after picking up his chair and slamming it on the ground in frustration in the huddle with his team down 78-71.
“(This loss) is deflating in every which way it can be,” Mittie said. “However you want to put it. When you have a lead like that late in the game, you've just got to close out some plays. We have been there, and we can’t do it. It hurts.”
K-State had the exact performance it needed to beat the Lady Raiders (9-9, 4-8) — up until the 71-61 lead, at least. The visitors made 42% of their field goals, and went 10-for-12 (83%) from the freethrow line. The Wildcats also knocked down nine 3-points.
Lee had 19 points before fouling out. Christianna Carr had 18 points. Sydney Goodson made four 3-pointers and scored 13 points.
K-State forced Texas Tech into 13 turnovers, and turned those turnovers into 18 points.
But without Lee, the Wildcats' dominant presence in the paint is removed. And it made it hard for K-State to run an effective offense to close out Wednesday's game.
“Lee’s foul trouble is significant for us,” Mittie said. “It continues. We do not have a lot of options after (she fouls out). Chrissy is an option, but she got tired at times in this game. Chrissy had opportunities down the stretch to maybe draw some fouls. I thought she did not take it strong enough to earn those calls. That is an area she needs to improve in. (Texas Tech’s Vivian) Gray was really going strong late in the game, so she was getting those calls. You saw her rewarded with a lot of free throws.”
Texas Tech ended the game with a balanced offensive effort. Four players finished in double digits: Gray scored a game-high 28 points, Khadija Faye had 20 points, Naje Murray had 15 points and Maka Jackson contribute 10.
Up next for K-State is No. 8 Baylor. The Wildcats host the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats will do their best to beat the Bears while still trying to figure out how to avoid another fourth-quarter collapse.
“We will go back in and obviously try to keep doing what we were doing well, and try to correct what we are not doing well late in the game,” Mittie said. “But we have been saying that for a couple weeks now.”