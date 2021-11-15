In the 34 games that made up the first two seasons of Ayoka Lee’s career, the junior center scored 30 points just three times.
In the first four games of her third season — this season — she has matched that, including a 31-point effort Monday in Kansas State’s 73-49 win over North Carolina A&T in the final game of the Wildcat’s home slate of the Preseason WNIT.
The feat ties Brittany Chambers, who also had six games in her career with 30 or more points, for the school record.
And while Lee became even with Chambers in that category, she supplanted the Wildcat legend for another school record. Over the first four games of the season, Lee scored 117 points which is more than any other player in K-State history has scored over a four-game stretch, topping the legendary guard’s 114 points.
“I think she’s been outstanding,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “It’s hard to put it into words. You don’t take it for granted because it’s awfully special to watch. But Yokie knows that on Wednesday, I’m going to be getting after her to get better and she wants that and she wants to be really good.”
Lee also turned a double-double in 13 rebounds to go along with seven blocks, an assist and a steal.
After both teams exchanged buckets to start the game, K-State broke off a 12-0 run to take firm control, something they didn’t let up throughout the duration.
The Wildcats led by nine after a quarter and pushed that to 20 by halftime on 53.3% shooting from the field while holding the Aggies to 17.6%.
North Carolina A&T tried multiple defensive approaches throughout the game to try and slow Lee and the Wildcats which included multiple zone looks and a full-court press.
"I think the group did well,” Mittie said. “I think I've got to help them better. Some of it is just early in the year and I'm trying out some new lineups and so there were a couple times where they're in a triangle-and-two, and we've got a lineup out there that maybe we haven't had a player play the middle spot. (Freshman guard Brylee Glenn) got put in that position tonight. So there's some unfamiliarity with that, but I think early in the year we've got some players that I'm enjoying kind of moving around to see what they're capable of."
K-State’s offense dried up with an 0-for-7 spurt to start the half but a 3-pointer from freshman guard Serena Sundell got the Wildcats back on track, pushing the lead back to 20.
Sundell had a career night, scoring 15 points on 4-for-7 shooting including 2 of 5 from behind the arc. Sundell also led all players in assists with seven.
"I was just trying to play the same game that I'd been playing, looking to make the extra pass when I needed to and then also finding that balance with being aggressive,” Sundell said. “I haven't been shooting the ball very well, and I found the net a couple times tonight, which helps, but (I’m) just trying to stay consistent."
K-State’s lead topped out at 28 down the stretch as the Wildcats cruised to victory.
After convincingly handling four-straight inferior opponents, K-State will get its first test of the year on Friday when they travel to Raleigh to take on No. 5 North Carolina State to wrap up the tournament. A win would give the Wildcats their first Preseason WNIT victory since they beat No. 14 Penn State as the 4th-ranked team in the country in the 2002 tournament final.
Lee earns Player of the Week honors
After Lee’s stellar performance over the first week of the regular season, the junior center was named both Big 12 Player of the Week and ESPN.com National Player of the Week.
"I think it's an honor,” Lee said. “People were telling me congrats this morning and I didn't know why so I had to figure that one out. But yeah, it's an honor. There's a lot of basketball left to play so we just have to keep improving and keep playing well as a team."
The award is Lee’s first Player of the Week honor and the first for K-State since Peyton Williams won the honor in Feb. 2020.
Lee did win 12 Big 12 Rookie of the Week awards during her freshman season which was a record.
The junior center averaged 28.7 points on 72.0 percent shooting with 10.3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2.3 blocks and an assist in just 26.3 minutes over the first three games. After those three games, she led the nation in total points (86) and total field goals made (36), ranked second in the nation in scoring average and is fifth in the nation in total rebounds (31).