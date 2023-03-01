12192022-mer-spt-kstatewbb-4
Kansas State guard Serena Sundell shoots for three of her 12 points during the Wildcats’ 69-57 non-conference win over Northern Colorado on Dec. 18 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State women’s basketball was five seconds away from finally ending its road losing streak and pulling off a remarkable come-from-behind victory Wednesday evening.

The Wildcats led 78-76 at No. 16 Oklahoma before Skylar Vann scored under the basket as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime, and the Sooners went on to win 90-86.

