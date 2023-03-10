03112023-mer-spt-kstatewbb-1
Kansas State guard Jaelyn Glenn moves the ball against Texas Tech center Jazmaine Lewis during their game in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. Glenn led the Wildcats with 15 points in a 60-42 loss to Texas during the quarterfinal round Friday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Ninth-seeded Kansas State women’s basketball played top-seeded, No. 15 Texas even for the first half Friday afternoon before unraveling in the third quarter and losing 60-42 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament at Municipal Auditorium.

The Wildcats (17-16) used staunch defense to stymie the Longhorns early and take a 16-7 lead halfway through the second quarter. However, they missed opportunities to build that advantage even larger, and Texas (24-8) closed the period on an 11-2 run to knot the game at 18-18 at the intermission.

