Kansas State guard Jaelyn Glenn moves the ball against Texas Tech center Jazmaine Lewis during their game in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. Glenn led the Wildcats with 15 points in a 60-42 loss to Texas during the quarterfinal round Friday.
Ninth-seeded Kansas State women’s basketball played top-seeded, No. 15 Texas even for the first half Friday afternoon before unraveling in the third quarter and losing 60-42 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
The Wildcats (17-16) used staunch defense to stymie the Longhorns early and take a 16-7 lead halfway through the second quarter. However, they missed opportunities to build that advantage even larger, and Texas (24-8) closed the period on an 11-2 run to knot the game at 18-18 at the intermission.
It was the fewest points the Longhorns have scored in a half this season.
In the third quarter, K-State imploded, making just 1 of 9 shots and turning over the ball 12 times. Texas boatraced the Wildcats 21-4 in the third to take a 39-22 lead to the final frame.
K-State went 7-of-14 and scored 20 points in the fourth period, but the shots started falling far too late.
The Wildcats left a bevy points on the floor, as they shot 33% (16-of-49) from the field, 4-of-19 from behind the 3-point arc and 6-of-15 from the free-throw line. They committed 22 turnovers and lost the rebounding battle 48-35.
Meanwhile, the Longhorns made just 32% (20-of-63) of their shots, but they went 17-of-26 from the charity stripe and scored 15 second-chance points on 16 offensive rebounds.
Jaelyn Glenn was the only K-State player to reach double figures as she scored 12 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter. Serena Sundell had nine points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Gabby Gregory had eight points and five boards.
Gregory made a free-throw-line jumper nearly a minute into the game to give the Wildcats a lead, and Texas didn’t score until the 5:35 mark of the first period when Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda made a foul shot.
By the end of the first quarter, K-State led 8-6, having caused eight Longhorns turnovers and holding them to 2-of-10 shooting.
The Wildcats then went on a 7-1 run to start the second, capped off by a steal from Glenn and a pass from Sundell to Eliza Maupin under the basket to give K-State its largest margin at 16-7 with 5:17 to go before halftime.
At the break, the Wildcats had shot 8-of-26 and 0-of-8 from 3-point range with 10 turnovers. Texas was 5-of-30 in the first half with 11 turnovers.
DeYona Gaston was the Longhorns’ only double-digit scorer with 13 points.
With the loss, K-State will now await its postseason destiny. It is likely to be passed over for a berth in the NCAA Tournament but will likely receive an invitation to the WNIT. The 64-team WNIT field will be announced on Sunday.