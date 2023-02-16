In the span of four days, Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie went from a man seemingly at a loss to a man who saw his team’s consistent hard work finally pay off in a big way.
The Wildcats shot a season-best 60% from the field and played hard-nosed defense Wednesday evening as they boat-raced Baylor 87-68 at Bramlage Coliseum.
The win was K-State’s second-largest over the Bears (16-9, 7-6 Big 12) in school history, and the Wildcats’ 87 points were the second-most they have ever scored against the conference’s perennial power. They have now beaten Baylor in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002-03 and 2003-04.
But the timing is notable. On Sunday, K-State (15-11, 4-9 Big 12) dropped an 85-68 decision to No. 15 Oklahoma, although the score belied how truly lopsided the game was in reality. A frustrated Mittie said after that contest that his squad was continuing to make the same mental and physical errors, and that his players simply weren’t playing together well.
“That loss hurt; me especially, I was very upset about that loss,” said Gabby Gregory, who posted a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds in 39 minutes against the Bears. “But I think our team, we’ve done a great job all year of turning around, not so much letting things carry over, but just like, ‘Okay, we’ve got to get back in, we’ve got to get to work. We know what we need to work on.’
“The nice thing about basketball is it turns around quick. You’ve got to think about the next game. Immediately, we come in and we know we’ve got Baylor next and this is what we have to do. I think we attacked the game plan perfectly.”
Throughout the game, the Wildcats were the better team on both sides of the floor. In each quarter, they scored in the 20s while holding Baylor to the teens, steadily augmenting their advantage with each passing period.
On defense, which has been an area of concern lately, they limited the Bears to 44% (27-of-62) shooting and caused 20 Baylor turnovers.
Offensively, K-State shot the lights out, hitting 29 of 48 shots and going 9-of-20 from 3-point range. More importantly, they made 20 of 28 2-point attempts and outscored the Bears 38-26 in points in the paint. That emphasis on attacking the basket at close range also allowed the Wildcats to go 20-of-23 at the free-throw line.
Aside from Gregory’s double-double, Serena Sundell put up 20 points, six assists and five steals; Brylee Glenn tallied 14 points and five rebounds; and Jaelyn Glenn had 11 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
However, it wasn’t a perfect performance by any means. K-State turned over the basketball 19 times itself, and while it won the rebounding battle 31-26, it allowed Baylor to snag 12 offensive rebounds.
As it turns out, though, a 60% shooting night covers a multitude of sins.
“As a coach, you’re always pleased when the team is able to take a game plan and really build off of it during the game,” Mittie said. “They were connected. … I think some of our players have been overthinking, trying to do the right thing all the time instead of just being in the moment, playing. I was really pleased because I saw them do that tonight.”
The Bears jumped ahead 7-3 after 2 ½ minutes of action, but the Wildcats took their first lead at 9-7 with back-to-back 3-pointers from Jaelyn Glenn and Gregory. Baylor tied up the game three times after that, but when Gregory hit another triple to put K-State up 17-14 with 2:02 left in the opening period, the Wildcats never looked back.
K-State finished with four first-quarter 3-pointers — two apiece from Gregory and Jaelyn Glenn — and led 20-18 after one. In the second, the Wildcats shot a blistering 81% from the field — matching a season-high for any single period — and went into the intermission on top 42-33, their first halftime lead in nearly a month.
Sundell notched nine of her 20 points in the second quarter and went 4-for-4 shooting the ball. She either scored or assisted on six of K-State’s nine made baskets in that period.
“I felt pretty confident today,” Sundell said. “I was just sticking to our game plan from before the game even started, (which) was to push in transition and to make reads.”
If there was any concern about a second-half lull, it didn't last long. Sundell scored four points in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter, followed by a 4-0 spurt from Gregory. That built the Wildcats’ lead to double digits at 50-37 with 6:45 left in the third, and the Bears never got within single digits again.
K-State took a 67-52 margin to the fourth quarter and ballooned it to as many as 21 in the final frame.
The Wildcats finished the game with 12 steals and three blocked shots. After Baylor scored eight of its first 11 points in the paint, K-State held it to just 18 points down low the rest of the way.
“I saw a team playing faster as the game went on,” Mittie said of his group's defense. “...I felt like, coming out of the Oklahoma game, we lost a lot of one-on-one matchups. I challenged them before this game to win those one-on-one matchups. I thought as the game progressed, we were playing things better, we were winning some one-on-one matchups better. I thought the defense was solid.”
Mittie applauded the play of 6-foot-4 true freshman Eliza Maupin, who matched a career-high with 21 minutes in the game. Maupin scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds, blocked a shot and got a steal. Mittie said he worked her hard in practice, and told her “it was time” to step up and play a larger role on the team.
“She responded the right way,” he said. “She had a good practice yesterday. My plan was to get her more minutes. Now, I won’t say it was 21. My plan was to try to get her more rotations tonight, but she earned probably three or four more rotations because she was just so effective.”
The conference season has been a bit of a slog for the Wildcats, but the victory over the Bears was another high-profile win for a team that still has an outside chance of making the NCAA Tournament.
After the Baylor win, K-State jumped from 67th to 61st in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings, which is part of the resume appraisal process for the field of 68. If the Wildcats can make a late-season push, that stock could rise even higher.
That's something they believe they can do.
“I think we’re fully capable of doing this every night,” Gregory said. “This is what we do in practice every day. … The way that we’re moving the ball, the way that we’re playing defense and things like that, to us, being able to see it transition into a game, yeah, I think we could do this every night.”
K-State will head out on the road Saturday to take on TCU, which is winless in Big 12 games. The Wildcats took down the Horned Frogs 64-48 on Jan. 21.
The focus now becomes getting back into the practice gym and doing what it takes to replicate Tuesday’s performance through the final four regular-season games and the conference tournament next month.
“I will give our team credit in the sense that they come to practice and work pretty hard,” Mittie said. “Now, there are times when I have to get on them about energy and focus, but for the most part, they come there to get better. I think tonight was just an accumulation of them continuing to do things the right way.”
Notes
- With her six assists in Tuesday's game, Sundell became the third Wildcat in school history to record 300 assists before the end of her sophomore year. The other two to do it were Shalee Lehning (2005-2009) and Megan Mahoney (2001-2005). Lehning is K-State's career assists leader with 800, and Mahoney is second with 589. Sundell now has 304 career assists, which is already good for 15th all-time.
- K-State's 60.4% shooting percentage was its highest since a 64.9% performance against Incarnate Word on Dec. 3, 2019, and its best in a Big 12 game since hitting 63.5% against TCU on Feb. 11, 2015.
- Gregory posted her 16th 20-plus-point game of the season, which is tied for third-most in school history.
- Kansas State football tight ends/fullbacks coach Brian Lepak showed that he's more than just a football mind as he sang the national anthem prior to Tuesday's contest.