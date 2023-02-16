In the span of four days, Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie went from a man seemingly at a loss to a man who saw his team’s consistent hard work finally pay off in a big way.

The Wildcats shot a season-best 60% from the field and played hard-nosed defense Wednesday evening as they boat-raced Baylor 87-68 at Bramlage Coliseum.

