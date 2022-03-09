After finishing the regular season 19-11 and 9-9 in Big 12 play, the Kansas State women head into postseason play as the sixth-seed in the Big 12 Tournament. The Wildcats will face three seed Texas on Friday.
K-State was swept by the Longhorns in the regular season. The first game was in Austin on Jan. 26 and Texas won by a wide margin 66-48.
The Wildcats kept it closer in Manhattan on Feb. 23, but did not have enough to win, falling 62-51.
Texas, ranked seventh in the country, is a difficult match-up for the Wildcats. The Longhorns have a defensive pressure defense at a high intensity.
“From playing (Texas) twice, we know how they play (so) we know the adjustments we need to make,” Ayoka Lee said. “I think it is just going in there and executing.”
Head coach Jeff Mittie views the Big 12 tournament as an opportunity to improve seedings for the NCAA tournament.
“I think the one thing about the Big 12 this year, and the way we are seeded, is we have the opportunity to move up,” Mittie said. “With some wins, you can really improve your seeding. The reality of it is: you are going to play ranked opponents all the way through most likely. Everybody in this tournament has a real chance to improve their seeding and potentially their match-ups in the NCAA (tournament).”
Lee got herself known around the country after breaking the NCAA record for points scored in a single game. It appeared then that the Wildcats were going to be in a firm position going forward.
But defenses began to really zone in on Lee, and the scoring from the other members of the Wildcats lost consistency and that caused K-State to drop to sixth place.
“Teams really started mixing things up against our young group,” Mittie said. “So not only did we have trouble getting the ball to Lee, we just got tentative (offensively) at times. But I saw us grind through that, and I saw some real growth in our team. I think we are poised to play our best basketball going into the postseason (right now).”
The Wildcats are 11-1 this season when at least three players score in double figures. Freshmen Serena Sundell and Brylee Glenn have been two of the driving factors behind Lee in the Wildcats offensive effort this season.
Sundell was named a All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection and unanimous selection for the Big 12 All-Freshman team on Monday. She was also named the No. 3 freshman in the nation by ESPN.com.
Glenn was also named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.
“(Winning) is something I think that takes everyone (because) it doesn’t just take one person,” Lee said. “I think it is awesome when everyone is scoring.”
K-State suffered two straight gut-punching losses near the end of the regular season. They lost to Oklahoma on the road at the buzzer and suffered a two-point loss to West Virginia in double-overtime.
The ended the season by rebounding in the season finale versus TCU, evening out the Wildcats’ Big 12 record.
“I think that (TCU) win lifted our spirits,” Mittie said. “I was really proud of our group going on the road and getting a win, even though it was against a team that was struggling. That is not easy to do. That says a lot about the character in our locker room, and that says a lot about our team desire to continue to get better. We have had two good practices in preparation for the Big 12 tournament.”
Friday’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.