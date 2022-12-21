Kansas State guard Rebekah Dallinger moves the ball down the court during a non-conference game against Morgan State on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. Dallinger scored a career-high 12 points as the Wildcats beat the Bears, 77-46.
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory shoots for two over Northern Colorado forward Aniah Hall during the Wildcats’ 69-57 non-conference win against the Bears on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum.
Gabby Gregory scored 20 points on her birthday and Rebekah Dallinger added a career-high 12 Wednesday as Kansas State women’s basketball concluded its non-conference slate with a 77-46 win over Morgan State.
The Wildcats (11-2) put up their best shooting percentage since this year’s season opener, hitting 49% (28-of-57) of their attempts from the field while holding the Bears to 31% (18-of-58) overall.
K-State led from start to finish and built up an advantage of as many as 33 points in the game. The 31-point margin of victory was the Wildcats’ largest since a 76-38 win against Clemson on Nov. 24.
That said, it was a fairly typical pre-holidays game in that it was far from perfect.
“Morgan State plays a tempo that can just lull you to sleep … and it was a real challenge to stay locked in,” said K-State head coach Jeff Mittie. “But boy, I thought the last 15 minutes were what I wanted to see. I thought the first 10 were pretty good and I thought the middle part was not good. We lost our focus and it was hard to get back, but we did.”
The Wildcats hit 12 of their final 15 shots in the game after a third-quarter slump that saw the Bears (7-5) outscore K-State 9-4 through the first eight minutes after halftime.
All 12 of the Wildcats’ available players saw the floor, including freshman Mimi Gatewood, who saw her first action in a K-State uniform after missing the first part of the season with an injury.
Ten different Wildcats scored in the game.
K-State found success inside the 3-point line, where it went 23-of-33 and scored 46 points in the paint. Conversely, the Wildcats took 22 3-pointers and only hit five of them.
“We weren’t very good from three, but we shot layups better than we did last game, so that’s an improvement,” Mittie said. “Last game, we were talking about missed opportunities and layups. I think we’re improving. We had good looks at 3-pointers. Our 3-point shooters were 1-of-9 in the first half, and all nine were really good looks. … We would take those looks again.”
Mittie praised his bench for the lift it gave the team. Nearly half of K-State’s points (37) came from non-starters, including Dallinger’s 12 points.
He said it was good to see the Australian guard make some shots against Morgan State.
“She has really struggled shooting the basketball,” Mittie said. “When I walked out of the office last night, … there was one player in the gym, and it was Rebekah Dallinger. I was so excited for her, to see her rewarded with a good performance today.”
Emilee Ebert had nine points and Heavenly Greer had eight off the bench.
The Wildcats maintained a 42-33 edge on the glass in the game and forced 15 Bears turnovers.
They turned the ball over 13 times themselves, with nine of them coming in the second and third quarters. A handful of those turnovers were the result of bobbled passes, something Mittie chalked up to a lack of focus.
“All in all, I’m pretty pleased,” he said. “Finals time is always a challenge, and then that last game before Christmas drives coaches crazy.”
K-State will take off the next week and a half before opening Big 12 Conference play with a road trip to Texas at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31. The Longhorns (7-4) have won five straight against the Wildcats.
Mittie said he wants his players to focus on spending the next few days with their families before they return for practice Dec. 26.
“We’ll handle it like we always do coming back,” he said. “We’ll go pretty heavy early. We’ll spend a lot of time in the gym. We’ll spend a lot of time looking at more film. … But we need our focus to continue to be on getting better, continue to play to our strengths and eliminate as many flaws as we can.
"Our leadership has got to grow here; we’ve been a little in-and-out there for my taste. But I think the break is going to be a really good time without classes for that to continue to grow. I’m excited for them to get a little bit of a break. They’ve worked hard to get to this point, and I know their families are excited to see them and get a little break.”