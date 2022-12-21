Gabby Gregory scored 20 points on her birthday and Rebekah Dallinger added a career-high 12 Wednesday as Kansas State women’s basketball concluded its non-conference slate with a 77-46 win over Morgan State.

The Wildcats (11-2) put up their best shooting percentage since this year’s season opener, hitting 49% (28-of-57) of their attempts from the field while holding the Bears to 31% (18-of-58) overall.

