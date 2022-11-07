KSS_5532.JPG
Kansas State’s Gabby Gregory pulls up for a jump shot during the Wildcats’ 83-43 win over Central Arkansas Monday at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Photo courtesy of Kendall Spencer, K-State Athletics

Gabby Gregory, Jaelyn Glenn and Brylee Glenn all reached double figures Monday evening as Kansas State women’s basketball beat Central Arkansas 83-43 for victory No. 1 of the season and victory No. 600 for head coach Jeff Mittie.

The Wildcats (1-0) shot 50% from the floor while winning the rebounding battle 47-27. Mittie said that for a season-opening contest, it was an adequate performance, although there remained plenty to work on.

