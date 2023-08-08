Kansas State women’s basketball announced its full 2023-24 non-conference schedule Tuesday morning, a slate that includes at least three Power 5 matchups and a road game against defending national runner-up Iowa.
The Wildcats will play a total of 10 home games, as well as a neutral-site contest against Missouri and a Thanksgiving-week tournament in Florida.
The season will open on Nov. 3 with an exhibition against in-state Division II opponent Pittsburg State. K-State will then host Presbyterian on Nov. 6 in its first regular season matchup and the first meeting between the two schools.
The Wildcats will then hit the road to play at Little Rock on Nov. 11 and Iowa on Nov. 16. K-State upset the then-No. 4 Hawkeyes 84-83 last season at Bramlage Coliseum before Iowa's run to the national championship game. The matchup will set up the Hawkeyes' All-America guard Caitlin Clark against K-State's All-America center Ayoka Lee.
On Nov. 19, the Wildcats will welcome in their second-straight Big Ten foe when Wisconsin comes to town. K-State beat the Badgers 77-63 last year in a game played at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Up next is a trip to Estero, Florida, for the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena, where the Wildcats could rematch with Iowa. K-State will open the tournament with a breakfast tilt against Western Kentucky at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24. The Wildcats will then face either North Carolina or Vermont in the semifinals or the consolation semifinals on Nov. 25. The last round of the tournament is scheduled for Nov. 26.
On the other side of the bracket, Florida Gulf Coast will square off with Delaware, while the Hawkeyes will take on Purdue-Fort Wayne.
K-State will then play back-to-back home games against Jackson State and McNeese State on Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 respectively. After that, the Wildcats will take on former Big 12 foe Missouri in the 2023 Bill Snyder Basketball Classic at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri.
K-State’s final three non-conference games will all take place at Bramlage Coliseum in a five-day span. The Wildcats will play North Florida on Dec. 16, Oral Roberts on Dec. 18 and Southern on Dec. 20.
While K-State already knows its Big 12 opponents and game locations for this season, the dates and times for those matchups have yet to be announced.
With the addition of BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to the conference, the former 18-game home-and-home format is gone. The Big 12 schedule still includes 18 games, but each team will now play home-and-home series with five league opponents while taking on the other eight in one-off games.
The Wildcats’ home-and-home opponents are UCF, defending conference tournament champion Iowa State, Kansas, and co-regular-season champions Oklahoma and Texas. K-State will play BYU, Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum and travel to face Baylor, Cincinnati, TCU and Texas Tech.
Each team’s list of opponents was decided to balance travel and competitiveness and was based on geography, history and coaches’ opinions.
This format will only apply to this season, as Texas and Oklahoma are set to leave for the SEC next year, while Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will join the conference in 2024. The league has not announced its plans for its 16-team schedule in 2024-25.
K-State went 19-17 overall last year and 5-13 in conference play. With most of its production returning along with Lee — who missed the 2022-23 campaign after undergoing knee surgery last September — head coach Jeff Mittie expects this team to be one of his deepest during his 11 years at the helm.
“This team has more depth, more ability to play big, more ability to play small,” Mittie said during an interview with The Mercury in June. “I do think that we’ve improved our guard ability, and certainly our depth at the guard spot is better.”