Kansas State fans watch the video board during a timeout of a women's basketball Big 12 Conference game Jan. 7 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State women’s basketball announced its full 2023-24 non-conference schedule Tuesday morning, a slate that includes at least three Power 5 matchups and a road game against defending national runner-up Iowa.

The Wildcats will play a total of 10 home games, as well as a neutral-site contest against Missouri and a Thanksgiving-week tournament in Florida.

