121821_mer_spt_ksuoregonWBB-22.jpg
Buy Now

Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee (50) and Emilee Ebert (24) react after time expires in a game against Oregon Dec. 18, 2021.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State women’s basketball now knows its full non-conference slate.

K-State Athletics announced Tuesday a schedule that includes 10 home games and several neutral-site matchups.

Recommended for you