Kansas State women’s basketball now knows its full non-conference slate.
K-State Athletics announced Tuesday a schedule that includes 10 home games and several neutral-site matchups.
The Wildcats will open the year with a pair of exhibition matchups against in-state Division II schools. Fort Hays State will come to town Oct. 31, followed by Newman on Nov. 4. Former K-State player Nicole Ohlde-Johnson, whose jersey hangs in Bramlage Coliseum, is in her second year as the co-head coach of the Jets.
The regular season will begin Nov. 7 when the Wildcats host Central Arkansas for the second year in a row. K-State won last year’s matchup 103-40, and is 4-0 all-time against Sugar Bears.
Next up is a road trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a neutral-site matchup with Wisconsin at American Family Field on Nov. 11. American Family Field is the regular-season home stadium of the Milwaukee Brewers and has a retractable roof, allowing the game to be played in climate-controlled, indoor conditions. The game will be part of a doubleheader also featuring a matchup between the Wisconsin and Stanford men’s basketball teams.
K-State and Wisconsin have played once in their histories, with the Badgers winning the lone matchup 56-53 in the UNLV Lady Rebel Shootout in Las Vegas on Nov. 24, 2006.
The Wildcats will host defending Big Ten champion Iowa Nov. 17 in Bramlage Coliseum, pitting K-State’s consensus All-American Ayoka Lee against the Hawkeyes’ consensus All-American Caitlyn Clark.
The Wildcats lead the all-time series against Iowa 4-1 and are 3-0 in games played in Manhattan. K-State also won the last matchup 81-78 in overtime on Dec. 3, 2012.
The following day, Nov. 18, the Wildcats will welcome Texas-Rio Grande Valley into Bramlage Coliseum, a team against which they are 4-0 all time.
K-State will play Utah Tech on Nov. 20 in the first meeting between the two schools.
The Wildcats will head to the Caribbean in late November to participate in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam which features a matchup with Arkansas, whose roster now includes former K-State and Manhattan High player Christianna Carr.
Played at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, the eight-team women’s tournament is split into two divisions, with each team playing the three other teams in its division in a round robin format. All games will stream on ESPN3.
The Wildcats will compete in the Reef division, and will open the tournament with Clemson at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24. The Tigers went 10-21 and 3-15 in the ACC last season. K-State is 2-1 all-time against Clemson, with the last matchup coming in 1990.
The following day, the Wildcats will take on Northern Arizona at 4:45 p.m. The Lumberjacks were one game shy of an NCAA Tournament berth a year ago, falling to Montana State 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game. They finished with a 17-14 record overall and a 12-8 mark in the Big Sky. They trail K-State in the all-time series 2-0, with the Wildcats most recently winning 79-63 in 2001.
K-State will wrap up the tournament against Carr and Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Nov. 25. Arkansas went 18-14 and 7-9 in the SEC in 2021-22. The Razorbacks earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and fell to No. 7 Utah 92-69 in the first round. K-State and Arkansas are tied 3-3 all-time, with the Razorbacks winning the last two meetings, including an 81-72 victory on Dec. 7, 2019.
Carr transferred to Syracuse after the Wildcats’ 2020-21 season, and announced her intention to play her final year of eligibility with the Razorbacks in April.
This will be K-State’s third appearance in the Paradise Jam, having previously played in it in 2001 and 2016. The Wildcats have a 5-1 record in Paradise Jam matchups and won the tournament in 2016.
K-State will return home Dec. 4 to play future Big 12 foe Houston in the second ever meeting and the first this millennium. The Wildcats won 77-64 on Nov. 24, 1977.
On Dec. 7, K-State will play Kansas City at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have won eight in a row against the Roos and lead the series 11-3.
K-State is scheduled to take on South Dakota State on Dec. 10 in a neutral site game at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. It is the second time in the past four seasons that K-State will play a non-conference contest at Municipal Auditorium.
South Dakota State went 29-9 last year, including a 17-1 record in the Summit League. The Jackrabbits won the 2022 Postseason WNIT with an 82-50 victory over Seton Hall in the championship game.
K-State leads the all-time series with South Dakota State 7-0, including 79-73 road win on Dec. 11, 2021, and a 62-53 victory at Bramlage Coliseum on Dec. 10, 2020.
The Wildcats will host Northern Colorado on Dec. 18 and Morgan State on Dec. 21 to wrap up its non-conference schedule.
Their Big 12 Conference schedule has yet to be announced.