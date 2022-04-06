Kansas State women’s basketball has added Oklahoma transfer Gabby Gregory to its 2022-23 roster.
Gregory is a 5-foot-11 guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who was the Sooners’ second-leading scorer with 16.6 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21. An injury plagued her junior season, keeping her out of Oklahoma’s entire non-conference schedule and dropping her playing time from 37.5 minutes per game last year to just 7.9 minutes per game in 2021-22.
A unanimous Big 12 All-Freshman team pick in 2019-20, Gregory started 22 times in her first season with the Sooners and averaged 11.3 points per game.
She finished her high school career with more than 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds and earned the 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year honor while ranking as the No. 87 prospect by ESPN Hoop Gurlz.
Gregory confirmed her commitment to K-State via Twitter Wednesday evening after announcing her intention to transfer on March 29.
“This was the hardest year of my life and it did not play out the way I had hoped,” she wrote in her farewell to Oklahoma. “Norman will always have a piece of my heart and Oklahoma will always be home. It pains me to make this decision but I have to do what is best for me.”
The Sooners finished the season 25-9 before falling to Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Gregory will join incoming freshmen Jamia Harris, Michayla Gatewood, Eliza Maupin and Mikayla Parks as newcomers on the Wildcats roster in 2022-23.
K-State went 20-13 this season and lost to No. 1-seeded North Carolina State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.