Kansas State women's basketball announced Tuesday that it had picked up its third transfer of the offseason with the addition of Sarah Shematsi of LSU.
A 6-foot-2 forward from Annecy, France, Shematsi played two seasons for the Tigers, where she logged time in 35 games and started twice. She spent two years at South Plains College in Texas prior to signing with LSU.
"Sarah brings athleticism and a good all-around game to our roster," said Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie in a written statement. "She shoots the three with excellent range and has been a winner her entire collegiate career. We are excited about her being a Wildcat this season."
Shematsi averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game as a Tiger and shot 30.4% from long distance. She scored 15 points on five made 3-pointers in 19 minutes of action against UCF on Dec. 4, 2020. LSU went 35-19 while Shematsi was a member of the team.
During her sophomore season at South Plains College in 2019-20, Shematsi tallied 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 32 appearances. The Texans rolled up a 33-1 record that year and earned the No. 2 seed in the NJCAA National Tournament before it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She started 32 of 35 games as a freshman and averaged 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Shematsi earned a series of accolades at the junior college level, including the 2019 Western Junior College Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year award and the Most Valuable Player at the Juco Top 40 All-Star event in 2019.
She also helped Team France win the gold medal in the 2016 FIBA 3x3 U18 European and World Championships, and played for the club team Toulouse MB.
Shematsi is the third transfer player to join Mittie's squad ahead of the 2022-23 season after Gabby Gregory and Gisela Sanchez announced their moves earlier this year.
A career 33.1% 3-point shooter, Gregory is a 5-foot-11 transfer guard from Oklahoma with three years under her belt. She was the Sooners’ second-leading scorer with 16.6 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21. She was a unanimous Big 12 All-Freshman team pick in 2019-20, starting 22 times during her first season and averaging 11.3 points per game.
An injury plagued her junior season, keeping her out of Oklahoma’s entire non-conference schedule and dropping her playing time from 37.5 minutes per game in 2019-20 to just 7.9 minutes per game in 2021-22.
Sanchez, a native of Barcelona, Spain, joins the Wildcats after playing her freshman year at Arizona. There, the 6-foot-3 forward averaged 2.9 points per game, including a career-high 15 points against Rutgers on Nov. 27. She made 20 appearances off the bench, averaged 7.25 minutes per contest and went 7-of-16 behind the arc.