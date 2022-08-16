112721_mer_spt_ksunorthwesternWBB-33.jpg
Kansas State’s head coach Jeff Mittie breaks out of a huddle after a win over Northwestern State on Nov. 27.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State women's basketball announced Tuesday that it had picked up its third transfer of the offseason with the addition of Sarah Shematsi of LSU.

A 6-foot-2 forward from Annecy, France, Shematsi played two seasons for the Tigers, where she logged time in 35 games and started twice. She spent two years at South Plains College in Texas prior to signing with LSU.

