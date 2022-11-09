Kansas State women’s basketball picked up national letters of intent from two players Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Alexis Hess, a guard from Blandon, Pennsylvania, signed with the Wildcats after averaging 19 points per game as a junior at Fleetwood Area High School and earning first team all-state honors.
He has scored more than 1,000 points in her high school career, including 116 made 3-pointers.
“Alexis is able to play a variety of spots as a small forward that has good size and strength,” said head coach Jeff Mittie in a written release. “She has the ability to stretch a defense and also play off the bounce.”
A guard from Phillipsburg, Sides has set school records with 1,555 career points, 264 career assists, 363 career steals and 163 career 3-pointers. She has also set single-season school records with 640 points, 115 assists, 141 steals and 75 3-pointers.
She has earned all-state honors three times in her high school career. She was also named the Kansas 3A Player of the Year last season as a junior with the Panthers.
“Taryn brings a coach’s mentality to the floor as a point guard but also can take over a game with her scoring,” Mittie said. “She plays with great poise and has an excellent feel for the game.”
K-State volleyball gets 2 signees
Kansas State volleyball announced signings from Makinsey Jones and Symone Sims on Wednesday.
A 6-foor-2 middle blocker from Topeka, Jones led Topeka West in 2021 with 24 kills and 50 blocks, earning her All-Centennial League honors.
As a senior in 2022, she put up 260 kills and 51 blocks.
“Makinsey is tremendous,” head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written release. “She is a wonderful athlete. She came to camp and blew our doors off. I think the thing that makes her special is that she has the ability to go off one foot as a middle. That is a special quality that can make a player elite. Makinsey has high character and is a great student and we are thrilled to have her here.”
Sims, a four-year letter-winning libero from Lebanon Trail High School in Frisco, Texas, has collected 1,677 digs and 60 aces in her high school career.
“Symone is a wonderful addition to our team,” Fritz said. “She is athletic and has lightning fast speed. She is an unbelievable teammate and high-character person that is going to come in and provide a tremendous amount of value for our team.”