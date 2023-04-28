Jeff Mittie (right) and Brian Ostermann sit on the bench during a game early in their tenure at Kansas State. Ostermann is leaving Manhattan to take the head women’s basketball coach job at Emporia State.
Kansas State women’s basketball associate head coach Brian Ostermann is departing the Wildcat program after nine years to take the reins at Emporia State.
Ostermann has been with Wildcat head coach Jeff Mittie since 2008, and served with Mittie at TCU for six seasons until following him to Manhattan in 2014.
“Emporia State has made a terrific hire in Coach O,” Mittie said in a written statement. “He has been a successful head coach at every one of his coaching stops and an integral part of our success here at Kansas State and at TCU. He understands the MIAA conference and the great women’s basketball history at Emporia State. I have no doubt he will be a huge success at Emporia State. Brian, Julie and the entire family will be a great addition to the Emporia community.”
Ostermann started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Northwest Missouri State in 1989 before serving as an assistant at Mercyhurst during the 1991-92 season, Missouri Western from 1992 to 1996 and the Kansas City men from 1996 to 1999.
During his first season at Missouri Western, he served as an assistant for both the Griffon’s men’s and women’s teams. That was also Mittie’s first season in St. Joseph, Missouri as the Missouri Western women’s coach.
He was the head men’s basketball coach at Colby Community College from 1999 to 2004 and at Missouri State-West Plains from 2004 to 2008 before joining Mittie’s staff at TCU.
“My time at K-State must begin with a thank you to the K-State family,” Ostermann said. “Thank you to all the coaches and administrators that number too many to name them all. ... The friendships made along the way are special and I will carry all of those with me to Emporia State. ... The opportunity to be a head coach again at a school with the rich basketball history that is Emporia State University is something I couldn’t pass up. ... Finally, it’s been an honor and privilege to serve K-State & the women’s basketball program for the past 9 years. Thank you and forever Go Cats!”
The Wildcats are coming off of a 19-17 overall record and the 33rd postseason appearance in program history with its seventh bid into the WNIT.