Jeff Mittie (right) and Brian Ostermann sit on the bench during a game early in their tenure at Kansas State. Ostermann is leaving Manhattan to take the head women’s basketball coach job at Emporia State.

 Mercury file photo

Kansas State women’s basketball associate head coach Brian Ostermann is departing the Wildcat program after nine years to take the reins at Emporia State.

Ostermann has been with Wildcat head coach Jeff Mittie since 2008, and served with Mittie at TCU for six seasons until following him to Manhattan in 2014.

